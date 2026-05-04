Amazon Summer Appliance Fest: Get up to 75% off on coolers, ceiling fans, juicers and more

Best deals on coolers, get up to 35% off

Coolers are one of the most budget friendly ways to stay comfortable at home during the scorching summer months. Unlike ACs, they consume less power, they are compatible with inverters, which makes them particularly useful during power cuts, they work well in ventilated spaces, and they add moisture to dry air — making them ideal for dry Indian summers. So, if you are planning to upgrade your cooler or bring a new one to your home, now would be the right time to do so as Amazon is offering a discount of up to 60 percent to the interested buyers during its Summer Appliance Fest. In addition to this, the company is offering a discount of up to ₹2,500 on credit card payments and credit card EMIs along with cashback of up to ₹300 on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. Here are our top offers for you.