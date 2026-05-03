Best wet and dry vacuum cleaners in 2026: Say goodbye to dust, dirt and liquid spills

Keeping your home clean and pristine isn't an easy task. From spilled coffee to dust hiding in corners, cleaning your home everyday can quickly turn into a chore. Sure, you might have help, but those difficult to reach corners aren't easy to clean for them as well and traditional vacuum cleaners often fall short when it comes to handling liquid messes. This is where wet and dry vacuum cleaners come in. These wet and dry vacuum cleaners are priced under ₹20,000. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Wet and dry vacuum cleaners are versatile cleaners that can tackle dry debris, liquid spills, and even tough dirt on carpets, floors, and car interiors. The newer models available in 2026 come with improved suction technology and efficient filtration systems that enables them to clean better and help maintain healthier indoor air.

That said, when buying a wet and dry vacuum cleaner, it’s important to look beyond just price and perhaps even the brand. So, here we have listed down all the factors that you need to keep in mind while buying a wet and dry vacuum cleaner.

Factors to consider while buying a wet and dry vacuum cleaner Suction Power: Suction power determines the strength of the motor for pulling all the dirt and liquid spills from an area. For home use, look for a motor strength of around 1000W. If you will be cleaning carpets often, look for models with a strength of around 1600W.

Tank Capacity: For home use, a model with a tank capacity ranging between 10L and 15L is sufficient. People with bigger homes can go tanks with a capacity of around 20L.

Filtration system: Look for models with HEPA filters as they trap most of allergens and dust.

Washable Filters: Ensure the filters are easy to remove and rinse as they can easily get muddy during wet cleaning sessions.

Corded vs Cordless Design: Corded vacuum cleaners offer continuous power for heavy-duty cleaning and large areas. Cordless models provides greater freedom of movement for quick cleanups and car interiors but they have a runtime of around 35–50 minutes. Pick a model that best suits your needs and cleaning conditions.

Self Cleaning Features: A lot of premium wet and dry vacuum cleaner models offer automatic brush roll rinsing or self-drying systems. These are especially helpful after wet cleaning to prevent odours and bacterial buildup.

So, now that our basics are sorted, let's take a look at the best wet and dry vacuum cleaners for your home.