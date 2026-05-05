Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 starts 8th May: Big discounts on appliances, extra bank deals, and early offers revealed

If you’ve been holding off on buying a new AC, refrigerator, or even a laptop, this might be the right time to plan it. The Amazon Great Summer Sale is set to begin on May 8, and it is expected to bring noticeable price drops across everyday essentials and big appliances. Amazon Great Summer Sale starts in a few days! Wishlist these deals now. (Amazon) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

What makes this sale stand out is how practical it is for this time of the year. With rising temperatures, categories like air conditioners, coolers, refrigerators, and fans usually see some of the most competitive pricing. Add to that bank discounts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options, and the final deal price can be significantly lower than usual.

Top brands such as Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more are likely to be part of the sale, offering a mix of budget and premium options. Whether you’re upgrading an old appliance or buying something new, this sale could be a good opportunity to make a more value-driven purchase.

Bank offers and discounts to look out for Bank offers are expected to play a key role in bringing prices down during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. As per early details, buyers can get up to 10% instant discount when using HDFC Bank credit cards or opting for Easy EMI transactions. This is typically applied on top of already discounted prices, making the final deal more attractive.

Amazon is also likely to continue its No Cost EMI options, with instalments starting at a very low daily cost, making expensive purchases like appliances and gadgets easier to manage. For regular shoppers, this can significantly reduce the upfront financial burden.

Prime members may get an added advantage with extra savings of around 3% on select products, along with early access to deals. Additionally, those using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can benefit from extra cashback, often up to 5%, further increasing overall savings.

Other offers such as exchange deals, digital coupons, and limited-time cashback (like flat discounts or additional savings on select categories) are also expected, helping buyers stack multiple benefits on a single purchase.

Expected discounts on all categories during Amazon Great Summer Sale ACs, refrigerators and washing machines at up to 65% off on Amazon Summer Sale

With summer at its peak, this is one of the most relevant categories in the Amazon Summer Sale. Expect solid discounts on split and window ACs from brands like LG, Samsung, Voltas, and Daikin. Refrigerator deals during the sale are expected to cover everything from budget single-door models to large double-door and side-by-side options from brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, LG and more.

Lastly, from fully automatic front-load to top-load machines, the sale is likely to feature a wide range of washing machines too.