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    Big Screen Deals of the Season are here! Smart TV deals you should not miss for the next upgrade

    Amazon smart TV deals bring attractive offers on popular models, making it easier to upgrade to better TVs.

    Published on: May 04, 2026 2:31 PM IST
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    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QEF1AULXLView Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    LG 139 cm (55 inches) UA82 AI Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55UA82006LAView Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55BU8570ULXL (Black)View Details...

    ₹59,490

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T8CView Details...

    ₹39,990

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPINView Details...

    ₹35,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
    View More...
    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Smart TVs have become the centre of modern home entertainment, offering seamless access to streaming apps, sharper visuals and smarter controls. From binge-watching shows to enjoying sports and movies, a good television enhances everyday viewing.

    A smart time to upgrade your home entertainment setup.
    A smart time to upgrade your home entertainment setup.
    Amit Rahi
    By Amit Rahi

    For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

    Read moreRead less

    With smart TV deals now live on Amazon, buyers can explore a wide range of options across sizes and features. These offers make it easier to upgrade to better picture quality and smarter functionality without stretching the budget too far.

    This Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K Smart TV delivers vibrant visuals with Quantum Dot technology and 100% colour volume, ensuring accurate colours at different brightness levels. The Tizen OS offers smooth navigation and access to popular streaming apps. With HDR support and 4K upscaling, content appears sharper and more detailed. The slim design blends well into modern spaces, while built-in security features enhance data protection. It is ideal for users seeking balanced performance, smart features, and reliable picture quality.

    Specifications

    display
    55 inch QLED
    resolution
    4K UHD
    os
    Tizen
    hdr
    HDR support
    upscaling
    4K

    2. LG 139 cm (55 inches) UA82 AI Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55UA82006LA

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    Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

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    This LG 55-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart TV combines reliable performance with AI-powered picture optimisation. It runs on webOS, offering a smooth and intuitive interface with access to major streaming platforms. The display produces natural colours and decent brightness for everyday viewing. AI sound features enhance dialogue clarity and balance audio output. Its slim design and wide viewing angles make it suitable for family entertainment setups. It is a practical option for users prioritising simplicity and consistent performance.

    Specifications

    display
    55 inch LED
    resolution
    4K UHD
    os
    webOS
    audio
    AI sound
    hdr
    HDR support

    This Samsung Crystal 4K TV focuses on delivering sharp visuals with PurColour technology and 4K upscaling. The Tizen OS provides access to apps and streaming services with a clean interface. HDR support enhances contrast and improves brightness levels for better detail. Its slim design fits modern interiors, while auto game mode helps reduce latency during gameplay. It is positioned as a mid-range TV that balances price, performance, and essential smart features effectively.

    Specifications

    display
    55 inch LED
    resolution
    4K UHD
    os
    Tizen
    hdr
    HDR10+
    gaming
    Auto Game Mode

    The TCL 55-inch 4K Smart TV offers Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, enhancing both picture and audio quality. Powered by Google TV, it provides access to apps, voice control, and personalised recommendations. MEMC technology improves motion clarity, making it suitable for sports and action content. The bezel-less design enhances viewing immersion, while decent brightness ensures visibility in most lighting conditions. It stands out as a feature-rich option with strong smart integration at a competitive price.

    Specifications

    display
    55 inch LED
    resolution
    4K UHD
    os
    Google TV
    audio
    Dolby Atmos
    motion
    MEMC

    This Xiaomi 55-inch 4K Smart TV offers a balanced mix of performance and affordability. Running on Google TV, it provides easy access to streaming apps and voice controls. The display delivers good colour accuracy and decent brightness for everyday viewing. Built-in speakers provide satisfactory audio for small rooms. Its sleek design and responsive interface make it suitable for modern households. It is ideal for users looking for value-driven smart features without spending heavily.

    Specifications

    display
    55 inch LED
    resolution
    4K UHD
    os
    Google TV
    audio
    standard speakers
    connectivity
    multiple ports

    The Lumio Vision 55-inch 4K Smart TV is designed for budget-conscious buyers seeking essential smart features. It delivers decent picture clarity with 4K resolution and basic HDR support. The interface supports popular streaming apps and provides a straightforward user experience. Its design is simple yet functional, fitting most living spaces. Audio output is adequate for daily viewing. It is best suited for users prioritising affordability and basic smart TV functionality.

    Specifications

    display
    55 inch LED
    resolution
    4K UHD
    os
    Smart OS
    hdr
    basic HDR
    audio
    standard

    The GloQLED 55-inch Smart TV brings QLED display technology to the budget segment, offering improved colour vibrancy and brightness. It runs on Google TV, enabling seamless access to apps, voice control, and content recommendations. The display performs well for movies and casual gaming, while the bezel-less design enhances immersion. Audio output is adequate but not powerful. It is a compelling option for users seeking QLED performance without premium pricing.

    Specifications

    display
    55 inch QLED
    resolution
    4K UHD
    os
    Google TV
    hdr
    supported
    design
    bezel-less

    The VW 55-inch QLED Smart TV offers a large display with vibrant colours and decent brightness levels. Running on Google TV, it provides access to apps and voice commands for convenience. The TV is designed for budget buyers wanting a bigger screen with modern features. While the display quality is impressive for the price, the audio system remains basic. It is best suited for casual viewing and everyday entertainment.

    Specifications

    display
    55 inch QLED
    resolution
    4K UHD
    os
    Google TV
    audio
    standard
    hdr
    supported

    The Acerpure Elevate 55-inch 4K Smart TV focuses on delivering balanced performance with reliable hardware and smart features. It supports Android TV or Google TV for app access and voice control. The display provides good clarity with HDR support, while built-in speakers deliver acceptable sound. Its clean design suits modern homes, and connectivity options ensure compatibility with multiple devices. It is a practical choice for users seeking a dependable mid-range smart TV.

    Specifications

    display
    55 inch LED
    resolution
    4K UHD
    os
    Android/Google TV
    hdr
    supported
    connectivity
    multiple ports

    The Toshiba 65-inch 4K Smart TV delivers large-screen entertainment with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support for improved visuals and sound. The display offers good brightness and colour accuracy, suitable for movies and streaming. Smart features allow access to popular apps and voice controls. Its sleek design fits modern interiors, while the large screen enhances immersion. It is a strong option for users seeking a bigger display with balanced audio-visual performance.

    Specifications

    display
    65 inch LED
    resolution
    4K UHD
    os
    Smart OS
    hdr
    Dolby Vision
    audio
    Dolby Atmos

    Top 3 features of best smart TV

    Smart TVoshdraudio
    Samsung QLED 55TizenYesStandard
    LG 55UA82006LAwebOSYesAI Sound
    Samsung Crystal 55TizenHDR10+Standard
    TCL 55T8CGoogle TVDolby VisionDolby Atmos
    Xiaomi 55Google TVYesStandard
    Lumio Vision 55Smart OSBasicStandard
    GloQLED 55Google TVYesStandard
    VW 55 QLEDGoogle TVYesStandard
    Acerpure Elevate 55Google TVYesStandard
    Toshiba 65Smart OSDolby VisionDolby Atmos

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    We were looking for 55-inch smart TVs that balance price and performance - only a few managed it

    We wanted a 4K 43 inch TV that didn’t feel ‘entry-level’, and we found surprising differences among options

    FAQs
    The deals usually include a wide range of smart TVs across different sizes, resolutions and feature sets.
    Yes, they handle streaming, live TV and basic connectivity needs efficiently for daily entertainment.
    Most models come with pre-installed apps for popular streaming services.
    While decent for regular use, many users pair TVs with soundbars for a better audio experience.
    Anyone using older televisions or planning a home entertainment upgrade will benefit from current deals.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Amit Rahi
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Amit Rahi

      For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More

    News/Technology/Big Screen Deals Of The Season Are Here! Smart TV Deals You Should Not Miss For The Next Upgrade
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