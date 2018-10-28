Akshay Kumar announces 2.0 trailer release date on Twitter

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has announced the date of the trailer release of his much-anticipated sci-fi film 2.0, which also stars Rajnikanth. He took to his official Twitter handle to make the announcement of the trailer which is coming out on November 3.

The post read, “The FIFTH FORCE is coming! Gear up, #2Point0Trailer launching on 3rd November!” The teaser and posters of the film, which were released last month, have already enthralled the audience.

The teaser showed Akshay as a mysterious supervillain, who has the superpower to control crows and mobile phones. He has taken over the world with this ability. When the world is in a desperate need of a superhero, scientists and researchers bring back Chitti, the robot.

Directed by S. Shankar, the flick also stars Amy Jackson, who plays a droid in the film. The Khiladi actor plays the role of an antagonist, a scientist who becomes eccentric after an experiment goes wrong.

2.0 brings Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and director Shankar together for the first time and is a sequel of 2010 film Enthiran, which had released in Hindi as Robot.

The movie will hit the silver screens on November 29 this year.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 16:53 IST