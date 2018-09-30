Akshay Kumar’s new video will give you fitness goals (and neck pain). Watch here

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar never fails to impress his fans with major fitness goals and his recent post is proof. Taking to his Twitter, the Gold star shared another video in which he can be seen doing a neck exercise.

The actor added how much he loves working out in the open as it boosts the body, mind, and mood. He captioned the video, "Always been a fan of mornings...even more beautiful here in Jaisalmer. Doing a neck exercise today and I personally love exercising outdoors as it helps boost the body, mind, and mood. What about you guys? #FitIndia."

Always been a fan of mornings...even more beautiful here in Jaisalmer. Doing a neck exercise today and I personally love exercising outdoors as it helps boost the body, mind and mood. What about you guys? #FitIndia pic.twitter.com/wgkgOSi05e — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 30, 2018

The 51-year-old is currently shooting in Jaisalmer for his upcoming comedy film Housefull 4, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Nana Patekar, Kriti Kharbanda, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol. He will next be seen in 2.0 with Rajinikanth.

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 19:24 IST