Fans beg Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone for wedding pics with hilarious memes, say end this torture

As Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding takes place at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy today, the fans of the Padmaavat actors are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the celebrations. However, with a strict no-picture policy in place and heavy security at the venue equivalent to that provided to the world leaders, the media and the fans are struggling to get their hands on wedding pictures.

The two are scheduled to tie the knot today as per Konkani rituals and will get married again according to a Sindhi ceremony on November 15. The couple got engaged in a romantic ceremony on November 12, which was followed by separate mehendi and sangeet ceremonies on November 14. While the fans expected the guests to give a sneak peek into the wedding, many like singers Harshdeep Kaur and Sanjoy Das who performed at the sangeet were told to delete their pictures soon after they went viral. The tight security management including the boats patrolling in the vicinity of the property have also killed all the possibilities of paparazzi trying to steal a look of the wedding proceedings.

deepika taking all the phones and recording devices from the guests at the venue

pic.twitter.com/mNBIH2jn5I — s (@vsionsofpadukon) November 12, 2018

According to reports, all guests or visitors entering the CastaDiva resort (where Ranveer’s sangeet was held) have to present a special wrist band while security guards cover up the camera lenses on mobile phones with stickers. The e-invites also come with a QR code which has to be scanned while entering the venue. Not only this, the boat rental companies have also restricted the renting out of boats near the venue.

While all efforts to get a picture of the couple have gone in vain, the fans are getting restless and have flooded the social media with their requests for a photo along with funny memes.

I should be studying for my last exam in a few hours but all I’m doing is refreshing the internet for #DeepveerKiShaadi pictures. HELP — Shriya Singh (@bindibeb) November 14, 2018

The internet needs to deliver the goods today. By goods I mean pictures of @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial wedding. #DeepVeerKiShaadi — Dee (@MissKhatri) November 14, 2018

The anxiety of who Deepika will be wearing tonight is getting unbearable. Please release pictures at the earliest so everyone can be relieved of the pain.#DeepVeerKiShaadi — breen (@breenrana) November 14, 2018

With all the news of dp herself sgaring d pics... We need to w8 till tomm. Till both the weddings' rituals r done i think...#DeepVeerKiShaadi — #ladkiwale❤👰DP (@1Mallikagulati) November 14, 2018

By not letting a single picture/ video out, they're just killing the excitement!! Let us also be a part of the madness! #DeepveerKiShaadi #DeepikaPadukone #ranveersingh #DeepikaRanveer — SnehalRajani (@Snehal_Rajani) November 14, 2018

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 15:00 IST