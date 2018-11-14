Today in New Delhi, India
Fans beg Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone for wedding pics with hilarious memes, say end this torture

At Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding in Italy, a no-picture policy is in place and guests have been asked not to share any images. The fans have taken the humour route to request the two stars for wedding photos.

bollywood Updated: Nov 14, 2018 15:04 IST
Hindustan Times
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: The fans of the actors are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the couple. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

As Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding takes place at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy today, the fans of the Padmaavat actors are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the celebrations. However, with a strict no-picture policy in place and heavy security at the venue equivalent to that provided to the world leaders, the media and the fans are struggling to get their hands on wedding pictures.

The two are scheduled to tie the knot today as per Konkani rituals and will get married again according to a Sindhi ceremony on November 15. The couple got engaged in a romantic ceremony on November 12, which was followed by separate mehendi and sangeet ceremonies on November 14. While the fans expected the guests to give a sneak peek into the wedding, many like singers Harshdeep Kaur and Sanjoy Das who performed at the sangeet were told to delete their pictures soon after they went viral. The tight security management including the boats patrolling in the vicinity of the property have also killed all the possibilities of paparazzi trying to steal a look of the wedding proceedings.

According to reports, all guests or visitors entering the CastaDiva resort (where Ranveer’s sangeet was held) have to present a special wrist band while security guards cover up the camera lenses on mobile phones with stickers. The e-invites also come with a QR code which has to be scanned while entering the venue. Not only this, the boat rental companies have also restricted the renting out of boats near the venue.

While all efforts to get a picture of the couple have gone in vain, the fans are getting restless and have flooded the social media with their requests for a photo along with funny memes.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 15:00 IST

