Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: See latest pics of bride, groom and guests

The first pictures from actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding in Lake Como, Italy are in. A new video shared by the Associated Press shows the two as newlyweds during their wedding ceremony according to Konkani rituals on Wednesday.

A few shots from the video show Ranveer and Deepika during the wedding. She is seen in a golden saree with gajra in her hair and he is seen in a traditional white outfit. The wedding guests are seen arriving in sarees and other traditional outfits to Villa del Balbianello and walk towards the villa’s patio where Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in a traditional Konkani wedding ceremony.

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Konkani wedding video:

Mana Shetty at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding in Italy. She is the wife of actor Suniel Shetty. (AP)

Prakash Padukone, left, greets guests attending the wedding of his daughter Indian Bollywood star Deepika Padukone to Ranveer Singh at the Villa Balbianello in Lenno, Como lake, northern Italy. (AP)

Deepika and Ranveer appear surrounded by their family and friends during the wedding.

Deepika and Ranveer are seen with their back towards the camera during their wedding.

Deepika and Ranveer wedding ceremony saw guests dressed in pastels.

Deepika and Ranveer wedding took place at the patio of the villa in Italy.

Guests are seen arriving for the Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding.

Guests are seen arriving for the Deepika, Ranveer wedding.

A visual of the Deepika, Ranveer wedding venue.

Deepika and Ranveer‘s wedding was a highly secretive ceremony where the guests were not allowed to click or share pictures. Tight security measures included drone interceptors in the sky and guests being made to wear special wrist bands and scan unique QR codes on their phones to gain entry. Of course, pictures have been hard to come by.

Security was extraordinarily tight as small powerboats manned by security guards sailed around the smaller boat with journalists on-board.

The main dock of the villa, as well as the patio itself, was washed hundreds of white roses as the sun shone bright during the wedding.

The couple had announced their wedding on October 21 after dating each other for six years. Bollywood’s Bajirao and Mastani have been dating since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela that was released in 2013.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 18:42 IST