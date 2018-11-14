Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: See latest pics of bride, groom and guests
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Konkani wedding: The newlyweds are seen dressed as a bride and groom during their wedding ceremony in Lake Como, Italy in a new video. Deepika is seen in a golden saree with flowers in her hair while Ranveer is seen in a traditional white outfit. The two are joined by their parents, siblings, friends and families at the traditional Konkani wedding ceremony at the patio of Villa del Balbianello.bollywood Updated: Nov 14, 2018 20:29 IST
The first pictures from actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding in Lake Como, Italy are in. A new video shared by the Associated Press shows the two as newlyweds during their wedding ceremony according to Konkani rituals on Wednesday.
A few shots from the video show Ranveer and Deepika during the wedding. She is seen in a golden saree with gajra in her hair and he is seen in a traditional white outfit. The wedding guests are seen arriving in sarees and other traditional outfits to Villa del Balbianello and walk towards the villa’s patio where Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in a traditional Konkani wedding ceremony.
Deepika and Ranveer‘s wedding was a highly secretive ceremony where the guests were not allowed to click or share pictures. Tight security measures included drone interceptors in the sky and guests being made to wear special wrist bands and scan unique QR codes on their phones to gain entry. Of course, pictures have been hard to come by.
Security was extraordinarily tight as small powerboats manned by security guards sailed around the smaller boat with journalists on-board.
The main dock of the villa, as well as the patio itself, was washed hundreds of white roses as the sun shone bright during the wedding.
The couple had announced their wedding on October 21 after dating each other for six years. Bollywood’s Bajirao and Mastani have been dating since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela that was released in 2013.
