Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh tie the knot amid priests’ chants, tight security. Check out details

Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh has officially tied the knot at the Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Northern Italy. The two kept their wedding ceremony a secret and no pictures have been allowed to appear online.

Guests began arriving early in the morning and had gathered on the villa’s patio for the duo’s traditional Konkani wedding ceremony. A group of 30- 40 guests stood around the railings of the patio, shielding the couple who were seated on the floor as the priest chanted the holy mantras.

Security was extraordinarily tight as small powerboats manned by security guards sailed around the smaller boat with journalists on-board.

The main dock of the villa, as well as the patio itself, was washed hundreds of white roses as the sun shone bright during the wedding.

The couple had announced their wedding on October 21 after dating each other for six years. Bollywood’s Bajirao and Mastani have been dating since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela that was released in 2013.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 17:39 IST