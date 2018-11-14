Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Karan Johar, Kapil Sharma and more wish the newlyweds

As Bollywood stars, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on Wednesday in Italy’s Lake Como, their Bollywood buddies are all hearts for the couple. Filmmaker Karan Johar was amongst the first ones from Bollywood to congratulate the newly-weds. He wrote, “Such a stunning gorgeous and beautiful couple!!!! Nazar utar lo! @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Badhai ho !!! Love you both!!! Here’s to a lifetime of love and joy!”

Actors Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Urvashi Rautela and more shared their wishes for the couple. Check them out:

Such a stunning gorgeous and beautiful couple!!!! Nazar utar lo! @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Badhai ho !!! Love you both!!! Here’s to a lifetime of love and joy!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 14, 2018

Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and happiness @deepikapadukone & @ranveerofficial 🎊👩‍❤️‍👨🎊 May this be the best chapter of your life. Make the most of it. God bless! ✨ — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) November 14, 2018

Heartiest Congratulations to the newly weds @deepikapadukone & @RanveerOfficial - wishing you both a happy married life. 🎉🎉🎊🎊🎉🎉🎊🎉🎊⚡️⚡️ -it’s blissful to see love culminate into marriage. Loads of love & big hug to you guys. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 14, 2018

@deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! Good wishes and prayers for a life together filled with love luck and happiness.......and lots of babies!!! — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) November 14, 2018

Congratulations Deepika Padukone @deepikapadukone and Ranveer Singh @RanveerOfficial on tying the knot. May God bless both of you with a long and happy married life. #DeepikaWedsRanveer #DeepVeer — URVASHI RAUTELA (@UrvashiRautela) November 14, 2018

Heartiest congratulations dearest @RanveerOfficial n @deepikapadukone on ur wedding. The most beautiful couple of this world. May god bless u with all the happiness n love. Love u both 😘😘😘😘😘 #RanveerWedsDeepika pic.twitter.com/wU6HRQbvu6 — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) November 14, 2018

Huge congratulations @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Here’s to the blissful ever after of every step you walk together... 🤵🏻♥️👰🏻 — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) November 14, 2018

The power couple tied the knot at the stunning Villa del Balbianello overlooking Lake Como in Northern Italy.

Guests began arriving early in the morning and had gathered on the villas world famous patio for the duo’s traditional Konkani wedding ceremony. A group of 30- 40 guests stood around the railings of the patio, shielding the couple who were seated on the floor as the strains of a pandit’s chanting stretched across this most bucolic of locations.

Security was extraordinarily tight as small powerboats manned by beefy security guards sailed around the smaller boat with journalists on-board.

The main dock of the villa, as well as the patio itself, was resplendent in hundreds of white roses as the sun shone bright and beautiful for Bollywood’s hottest young couple.

The couple had announced their wedding on October 21 after dating each other for quite a while. Bollywood’s ‘Bajirao’ and ‘Mastani’ have been inseparable since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela’ that was released in 2013.

