Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Karan Johar, Kapil Sharma and more wish the newlyweds

Several Bollywood stars wished actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as they tied the knot in Italy’s Lake Como on Wednesday. Check out their tweets here:

bollywood Updated: Nov 14, 2018 22:07 IST
Asian News International
Deepika Padukone,Ranveer Singh,Ranveer deepika
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in Italy on Wednesday. Their wedding was attended by only close family and friends.(AFP)

As Bollywood stars, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on Wednesday in Italy’s Lake Como, their Bollywood buddies are all hearts for the couple. Filmmaker Karan Johar was amongst the first ones from Bollywood to congratulate the newly-weds. He wrote, “Such a stunning gorgeous and beautiful couple!!!! Nazar utar lo! @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Badhai ho !!! Love you both!!! Here’s to a lifetime of love and joy!”

Actors Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Urvashi Rautela and more shared their wishes for the couple. Check them out:

The power couple tied the knot at the stunning Villa del Balbianello overlooking Lake Como in Northern Italy.

Guests began arriving early in the morning and had gathered on the villas world famous patio for the duo’s traditional Konkani wedding ceremony. A group of 30- 40 guests stood around the railings of the patio, shielding the couple who were seated on the floor as the strains of a pandit’s chanting stretched across this most bucolic of locations.

Security was extraordinarily tight as small powerboats manned by beefy security guards sailed around the smaller boat with journalists on-board.

The main dock of the villa, as well as the patio itself, was resplendent in hundreds of white roses as the sun shone bright and beautiful for Bollywood’s hottest young couple.

The couple had announced their wedding on October 21 after dating each other for quite a while. Bollywood’s ‘Bajirao’ and ‘Mastani’ have been inseparable since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela’ that was released in 2013.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 22:07 IST

