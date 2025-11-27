Tere Ishk Mein advance booking: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon film mints 3 cr, sells 1.3 lakh tickets to beat Sitaare Zameen Par

Aanand L Rai’s upcoming romantic drama, Tere Ishk Mein, looks set to take a winning start at the box office. The film, set in the world of Raanjhana, brings back Dhanush, who is paired opposite Kriti Sanon this time. Advance booking for the film began earlier this week, and ahead of its release, the buzz seems to be intensifying with each passing hour. Tere Ishk Mein has already sold more tickets in pre-sales than big films like Sitaare Zameen Par and Jolly LLB 3. Dhanush and Kriti Sanon during the press conference in New Delhi for their upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein.(ANI)

Tere Ishk Mein advance booking collections

According to trade sources, by 2 pm on Thursday, the eve of the film’s release, Tere Ishk Mein has sold over 1.3 lakh tickets for its opening day in advance bookings. This corresponds to a collection of just under ₹3 crore gross. Trade insiders estimate that the film could sell over 1.5 lakh tickets by the time advance bookings close on Thursday night, with its opening-day collections nearing ₹4 crore in pre-sales alone.

The film has been trending on ticket booking platforms like BookMyShow since Wednesday, raising hopes that it can see a strong start at the box office. A ₹4+ crore advance booking for a romantic drama in today’s times is a more-than-decent start, which can lead to a potentially double-digit ( ₹10+ crore) opening for the film on Friday. No romantic film, apart from Saiyaara, has managed to do that this year.

Tere Ishk Mein beats Sitaare Zameen Par, Jolly LLB 3

Tere Ishk Mein marks Dhanush’s return to Hindi cinema after years. He made his first Hindi film, Raanjhana, under Aanand L Rai’s direction over a decade ago. If the signs are to be believed, Tere Ishk Mein should give Dhanush the biggest opening of his Bollywood career. With 1.3 lakh tickets sold, Tere Ishk Mein has already surpassed the marks set by Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par (1.15 lakh) and Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3 (1.2 lakh). However, higher ticket prices for those two films meant their collections were slightly higher than what Tere Ishk Mein has managed by Thursday afternoon. But given that the film still has about 16 hours of advance bookings remaining, it could easily surpass those films.

About Tere Ishk Mein

The film is an intense romantic drama starring Dhanush and Kriti in the lead roles. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, directed by Aanand L. Rai, and featuring music by A.R. Rahman, the film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on November 28.