Internet thinks Kriti Sanon is talented than Alia Bhatt after Tere Ishk Mein release; deserves more praise

Aanand L Rai’s romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, was released in theatres on Friday. Ever since its release, Kriti has been receiving praise for her performance as Mukti, with some people on the internet even claiming that she’s a better performer than Alia Bhatt. Take a look. The internet compared Kriti Sanon to Alia Bhatt, writing that she deserved better opportunities.

Internet thinks Kriti Sanon is talented than Alia Bhatt

An X (formerly Twitter) user watched Tere Ishk Mein and thought Kriti deserves better opportunities in Bollywood. They wrote, “Kriti is a better actor than Alia if only she could be given similar great opportunities where her character is not sidelined.”

Another fan who claimed to be from the south seemed to agree when they replied, “We south people always confess #KritiSanon as great actress compared to others. Nepo kids just blocking ways for original talented actors.” One even wrote, “Definitely. Sadly she didnt get continuous good opportunities like Alia.”

“Imagine the potential if she led a full action film,” wrote on, while another commented, “Kriti Sanon is flawless in Tere Ishq Mein. Legit pulled off role like lady Kabir Singh with intense emotions and her screen presence is something else. Bollywood has finally got its best in all current actresses.” Another posted pictures of her from the film, writing, “Kriti Sanon in tere ishk mein >>>” One opined, “Kriti Sanon is a very good actress and her talent is getting wasted on bad movies.”

Kriti Sanon responds to praise

The praise has not gone unnoticed by Kriti, who recently responded to a trade analyst, writing, “Thank you for the appreciation. In my opinion.. If you’re not evolving and growing, you’re not living well, just passing through life..It’s exciting to challenge yourself.. Keeps the fire burning.”

She also wrote on her Instagram, “My Heart is Full..The best feeling for an actor is when the audience connects with every little emotion in between the unspoken words of your character. Mukti is probably the most layered and tricky character I’ve played, and when every beat of her heart reaches yours, it becomes ISHK! Thank you for all the ISHK.”

Tere Ishk Mein tells the tumultuous love story of Shankar (Dhanush) and Mukti (Kriti), who fall in love despite being polar opposites. The film collected ₹33 crore net in India in two days.