Alia Bhatt calls sister Shaheen Bhatt ‘my eternal sunshine’, pens sweet note for her birthday

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's sister and author Shaheen Bhatt celebrated her 37th birthday on November 28. Alia took to social media to share cute pictures with her sister and penned a sweet note on her birthday. Her mother and actor Soni Razdan also wrote a heartfelt birthday message for her. Alia Bhatt penned a sweet birthday wish for her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt pens heartwarming birthday note for sister Shaheen Bhatt

On Friday, Alia took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures with her sister Shaheen. In the pictures, they were both seen twinning in black and smiling widely for the cameras. Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "My eternal sunshine. happy birthday, my home and whole heart "

Soni also penned a loving note for her daughter on Instagram, which read, "My darling Shaheen, my first-born, my uniquely special Brilliant Baby… who became a mother to me almost from the age of two. Whose fierce love and single-minded insistence that only SHE could be the centre of my being made that a reality from the moment she angrily opened her eyes (yes, she was too comfortable where she was, and didn’t want to be born at all)…"

She added, "And since we don’t really need words to communicate, you would know what I want to say to you. You know that my love for you is too vast to be bound by a few words, but since this is a birthday wish, I wish that the coming year brings resolutions and closure to what is meant to go, and new beginnings that will bring you freedom and lightness of being. Happy Birthday, I love you."

Alia and Shaheen share a very strong bond. The actor has often spoken about supporting her sister's mental health journey, emphasising the importance of just being there and listening to her. They are often seen travelling together and flooding social media with their cute pictures.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming film

Alia is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Alpha. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the film is the seventh instalment in YRF's spy universe. The film, which also stars Bobby Deol and Sharvari, is scheduled to release in theatres on April 17, 2026. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the pipeline alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, which is also slated to release in 2026.