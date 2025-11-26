Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt lead Bollywood tributes as journalist Vibha Kaul Bhat passes away

The media fraternity is in mourning following the sudden demise of senior ABP News journalist Vibha Kaul Bhat, who passed away on 25 November after complications arising from heart surgery at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. Even as colleagues grappled with the shock, tributes from Bollywood poured in, reflecting the impact Vibha had on artists and industry insiders alike. Tributes pour in for Vibha Kaul Bhat, a beloved ABP News journalist who died unexpectedly following heart surgery, remembered for her warmth and support.

Bollywood mourns Vibha's death

According to a report by ABP, Bhat had been admitted for heart surgery. While the procedure initially appeared successful, her condition deteriorated unexpectedly during treatment, leading to her untimely death. She had reportedly been unwell for some time prior to the surgery.

Tributes poured in from across the film and media fraternity as news of her passing spread.

Actor Alia Bhatt remembered her with warmth, writing, “Rest in peace Vibha ji… you brought so much warmth to our interactions. Sending love and strength to your family.”

Priyanka Chopra expressed shock, sharing, “Known her for years… gone too young. She was always on the right side of the news, always looking for facts. Will miss you and your smile, friend. My condolences to her family and loved ones.”

Screenshots of Priyanka Chopra and Vicky Kaushal's Instagram Stories.

Vicky Kaushal called her “one of the kindest journalists,” adding, “She was always very encouraging to me in my journey as an actor. My prayers and condolences to her family. RIP.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, “She was always so lovely to meet and interact with… warm, positive and so supportive of our industry. Vibha, you will be missed a lot. My prayers are with your loved ones and your media family.”

Screenshots of Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar's Instagram Stories.

Ajay Devgn also paid his respects, saying, “A kind soul gone too soon. Prayers for her family. Om Shanti.”

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared a heartfelt tribute along with a photo of the late journalist, describing her as “more than a sister,” and remembering her as “an ever-smiling, positive, vibrant, loving human being… an ace media professional who brought revolution to TV programmes on serials.” Actors Anupam Kher and Anup Soni joined many others in mourning her passing in the comments on his post.

About Vibha Kaul Bhat

With a career spanning over 25 years, Vibha Kaul Bhat held key roles at major news channels. At ABP News, she was best known for conceptualising and hosting the widely popular Saas Bahu Aur Saazish, a show that became a staple for viewers seeking behind-the-scenes stories from the television industry. Vibha is survived by her daughter. Her sudden passing has left her family, colleagues, and viewers in deep shock. Details regarding her last rites and funeral arrangements are awaited.