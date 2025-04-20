Shaheen Bhatt makes relationship with boyfriend Ishaan Mehra Insta official, Alia Bhatt gives her blessings. See pics

Shaheen Bhatt, daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, has made her relationship with fitness coach Ishaan Mehra Instagram official. Taking to the social media platform on Sunday, Shaheen Bhatt posted their pictures as she wished Ishaan on his birthday. (Also Read | Internet calls Raha Kapoor ‘artist in the making’ after she clicks her 1st picture, of maasi Shaheen Bhatt) Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt wished Ishaan Mehra on his birthday.

Shaheen Bhatt confirms relationship with Ishaan Mehra

In the first picture, Shaheen kept her chin on Ishaan's shoulder as he clicked a selfie. The next photo showed Ishaan lying on the grass. Ishaan and Shaheen lay next to each other in the last photo.

They posted a photo of their legs. In the photos, Shaheen wore a top and denims. Ishaan opted for a dark blue sweater and matching denims. Both of them wore sneakers.

Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt react to post

Sharing the pictures, Shaheen captioned the post, "Happy Birthday, Sunshine (sun and red heart emojis)." Several celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra, Badshah and Masaba Gupta, have liked the post.

While Pooja posted heart-eyes emojis, Ananya dropped a red heart emoji. Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Please wish him with a tight hug from me."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alia re-shared the post by Shaheen. She wrote, “Happy happy birthday our fav fellow (yellow heart and sun emojis).” She also tagged Ishaan.

Shaheen previously too shared pics with Ishaan

Earlier this year, too, Shaheen had shared photos with Ishaan on Instagram but had not revealed his identity. The Kapoor and the Bhatt families took a trip to Thailand during the New Year. Taking to Instagram, Shaheen shared a bunch of pictures from the trip. In a photo, she posed next to Ishaan. They cuddled while on a cruise in another picture.

Shaheen was previously in a relationship with comedian Rohan Joshi. They parted ways a couple of years ago.