Internet calls Raha Kapoor ‘artist in the making’ after she clicks her 1st picture, of maasi Shaheen Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor is displaying promising skills at the age of two. Her maasi (maternal aunt) and Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt shared a picture of herself that was also the first ever clicked by her niece Raha. (Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor holds daughter Raha in his arms after she trips during their playtime) Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha Kapoor clicks her first picture, of aunt Shaheen Bhatt.

Shaheen shares picture clicked by Raha

Shaheen took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday and shared a black-and-white picture of herself, wearing an all-black attire and smiling at the camera. She wrote in the caption, “(camera emoji) - Raha,” much to the surprise of the internet.

An Instagram user commented, “Raha is walking on papa's photography path (red heart emoji).” Another wrote, “Raha's photographs skills (heart eyes and red heart emojis).” “Raha's gonna have great photography skills (crying emoji),” stated a third comment, while a fourth one read, “(Red heart emojis) nice , Behind the Camera - Artist in the making (red heart emojis).”

About Raha Kapoor

Raha was born on November 8, 2022 to actors Ranbir and Alia, who began dating while working on Ayan Mukerji's 2022 hit supernatural fantasy Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. They tied the knot the same year. Ranbir and Alia didn't disclose Raha's face and had a pact with the paparazzi not to click her. They revealed her face at the annual Kapoor Christmas luncheon in 2023.

Raha's maasi Shaheen Bhatt is an author and a mental health advocate. Her first book was a memoir called I've Never Been (Un) Happier, and detailed her struggle with clinical depression. She also turned producer along with her sister Alia with their banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, in 2022. So far, they've produced Jasmeet K Reen's 2022 dark comedy Darlings with Netflix India and Vasan Bala's 2024 escape thriller Jigra.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir will reunite after Brahmastra next year for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. Alia will also star in Shiv Rawail's Alpha, the first female-led instalment in Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe. Ranbir will play Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's two-part adaptation of the Ramayana.