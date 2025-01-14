Ranbir Kapoor holds daughter Raha in his arms after she trips during their playtime

It was game night for Ranbir Kapoor and his darling daughter Raha Kapoor on Tuesday. The actor was spotted having an adorable time with Raha at a private sports practice ground in Mumbai. Raha ran around, smiled and talked with dad Ranbir during their outing. (Also read: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's intimate wedding left their neighbours 'annoyed': Security lead spills the beans) Ranbir Kapoor and Raha Kapoor were spotted playing on the ground.

Ranbir and Raha's fun outing

In the videos that surfaced on social media from several paparazzi accounts, Ranbir was seen playing along with Raha beside a tennis court. Raha looked cute in a white shirt and pants and was seen running around and tagging Ranbir who followed her and cheered her on.

At one point, she tripped and fell on the ground, and instantly got up. Being a doting father, Ranbir picked her up immediately and rubbed the part on her knee where she fell. Both of them were then seen smiling and talking with each other.

Another video also saw that Alia Bhatt was also in the same ground, as she practiced some pickle ball. She was seen in a casual avatar in a white top and short pants, as she concentrated on the game.

More details

The Kapoor family recently returned from their Thailand vacation, where they rung in the new year. Shaheen Bhatt took to her Instagram to share a series of beautiful shots from the vacation of Thailand, where they rung in 2025 together. The highlight of the vacation dump was Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha Kapoor, who looked too distracted with so many people in one frame. Alia also took to Instagram to share pictures from the getaway. In one picture, Alia was seen smiling with joy as Ranbir kissed her on the cheek while Raha had a serious expression towards the selfie camera.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be next seen in Love & War. While he'll also star in Nitesh Tiwari's 2-part adaptation of the Ramayana, Alia will headline Alpha.