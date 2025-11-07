Inside Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha's 3rd birthday bash: Dadi Neetu Kapoor chats with Rani Mukerji, poses with Soni Razdan

Actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor celebrated her third birthday on Thursday. Taking to their Instagram Stories, Raha Kapoor's grandmothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan gave glimpses from inside the bash. Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan shared photos from Raha's third birthday party.

Inside Raha's 3rd birthday bash

In a photo, posted by Neetu Kapoor, she posed with Soni, her daughter Shaheen Bhatt, Nitasha Nanda and their friend. While Neetu wore a golden outfit, Soni opted for a red and white shirt and pants. Shaheen was seen in a blue dress. Neetu captioned the post, "Raha's fam jam."

Neetu shares a pic with Rani Mukerji from party

In another picture, Neetu sat next to her family members and actor Rani Mukerji as they chatted. Rani was seen in a shirt under a jacket and denims. Neetu shared another photo with her girl group and added a smiling GIF to it. Soni shared a picture which also featured Reema Jain and Neetu, among others. She wrote, "Happy Birthday, darling Raha."

Neetu shared photos on her Instagram Stories.

Neetu sat next to her family members and actor Rani Mukerji as they chatted.

About Raha

Alia dated Ranbir Kapoor for several years and got married in April 2022. Raha, their first child, was born in November of the same year. Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha on Christmas 2023. Recently, however, Alia removed all of Raha's photos from her social media platforms.

What Alia recently said about Raha watching her films

Recently, speaking with Grazia magazine, Alia revealed that Raha has been guiding her creative instincts. Alia had admitted that she hasn't made a film that Raha can watch, expressing a desire that has been quietly growing within her. Now, with motherhood offering a new perspective, she’s feeling an unmistakable pull toward comedy.

“The reason I’m being pulled towards a comedy is that I haven’t done one. You have to find something that’s inspiring you or pulling you towards it," she had said.