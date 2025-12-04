Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 7: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's film crosses 80 crore, leaves Vikram Vedha behind

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 7: Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein was released in theatres last Friday amid much anticipation. It marked the third collaboration between him and actor Dhanush. The result seems to have paid off, as the film connected with audiences in its first week of release. After a strong opening, Tere Ishk Mein has managed to maintain its hold at the box office even on weekdays. Let's take a detailed look. (Also read: Did Dhanush hire an assistant just to adjust his outfit? Fans defend him and say this) Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 7: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon impressed fans with their performances.

Tere Ishk Mein holds momentum

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein collected ₹ 4.81 crore on Thursday. It is a slight dip in collections compared to the previous days' performance, but the film has managed to hold on to the momentum even in the weekdays. The highest single-day collection of the film still holds at ₹ 19 crore, which was registered on Sunday. The total collection of the film now stands at ₹ 82.66 crore after seven days of release.

Tere Ishk Mein has now surpassed the lifetime India haul of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha. Released in 2022, the film made ₹ 78.9 crores. With Ranveer Singh's big release, Dhurandhar opening in theatres from tomorrow, it remains to be seen how well Tere Ishk Mein holds well in its second week.

About the film

Tere Ishk Mein chronicles the decades-long love story between Shankar (Dhanush) and Mukti (Kriti Sanon), which first begins when they are students in Delhi University. She dumps him, and her father humiliates him about his lower-class upbringing. This forces Shankar to work hard and crack the UPSC exams. What happens next forms the crux of the story as they meet many years later. Prakash Raj, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Vineet Kumar Singh star in supporting roles.