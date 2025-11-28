Tere Ishk Mein X reviews: Aanand L Rai film leaves viewers confused, Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's performance gets praise

Tere Ishk Mein is out in theatres today (November 28). The Aanand L. Rai film sparked massive buzz with its intense trailer, with fans eagerly awaiting the combination of Aanand L. Rai and Dhanush again, following Raanjhanaa. Has the film lived up to that promise? While viewers were united in their praise for Dhanush's central performance, there were many who were confused and shocked with the plot and the second half. (Also read: Tere Ishq Mein review: A turbulent, uneven romance by Aanand L Rai, elevated by Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's powerful act) Tere Ishk Mein X reviews: Dhanush received praise for his performance.

What are the viewers saying?

Taking to X, one viewer said, “I don't know who hurt Aanand L Rai or Himanshu Sharma, but I hope they achieve some salvation or peace in life. First Raanjhanaa, now Tere Ishk Mein.. these are clearly coming out of some unresolved trauma.”

Another said, “Tere Ishk Mein Review 2nd half: Poor. After outstanding 1st half director Aanand L Rai ruined the story as well as execution. Dhanush and Kriti Sanon tried their best but failed to engage like in the 1st half. Raanjhanaa is still the best film of Aanand L Rai.”

A second user said, “#TereIshkMein shows us how a man would rather suffer and guilt trip in the name of love than simply move on… and when that fails, the film leans on patriotism to justify his actions.”

Praise for Dhanush and Kriti Sanon

Dhanush's performance, along with Kriti's, got universal acclaim. One said, “A fun and entertaining first half shifts into an emotionally heavy second half. The story gets a bit predictable, but powerful performances by Dhanush and Kriti Sanon keep you hooked. AR Rahman score is a big plus. CLIMAX stands out. The run-time could have been shorter but overall a good watch.”

“#TereIshkMein is intense, messy and heavy on the heart. Dhanush delivers another standout performance. Kriti Sanon is decent and Prakash Raj reminds you in just one scene why he is still the go to man for roles like this. The film does feel too long and some portions wander off but the drama between the lead pair keeps pulling you back and it can be genuinely unsettling,” read another review.

The film is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.