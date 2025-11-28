Tere Ishq Mein review: A turbulent, uneven romance by Aanand L Rai, elevated by Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's powerful act

Tere Ishk Mein

Director: Aanand L Rai

Cast: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon

Rating: ★★★ Move over Kabir Singh and Saiyaara, Tere Ishk Mein is here to raise the intensity on every front. Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in Tere Ishk Mein.

All eyes were on Aanand L Rai’s latest film for two reasons. First, it is said to belong to the same universe as Raanjhanaa, a story of obsessive love that dragged its hero to ruin back in 2013. Times have changed since then. Films like Kabir Singh and Animal have pushed the envelope (controversially) on how love is depicted.

Which leads to the second reason. This time, it is the girl who appears obsessed.

And I genuinely did not expect what unfolded on the big screen.

What is the plot of Tere Ishk Mein?

Aanand L Rai’s film follows Shankar, an Air Force pilot grounded for disobedience, whose evaluation by psychologist Mukti triggers memories of their turbulent past. The story traces their intense college romance, her attempt to reform his aggression, and the heartbreak that shapes his present.

Credit to writers Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav for crafting a screenplay that keeps you pinned to your seat in the first half. It is engaging, with Aanand drawing you deep into his world. The story moves well, but as the interval nears, it starts losing its early charge. Suddenly, the narrative shifts to a bet between Shankar and Mukti’s father, and the grip weakens.

The verdict

This makes the second half begin on an unsteady note. The film regains its footing only when it returns to the all-consuming love at its core.

In hindsight, Shankar and Mukti’s dynamic displays all the signs of a psychologist-patient relationship crossing lines, which I assume the writers intended by keeping them apart. This leads to some pretty convoluted situations, making you feel some trimming on the edit table could have helped.

The climax echoes Raanjhanaa and lands with emotional force. That is largely because of the performances. Dhanush is terrific; he is different from Raanjhanaa’s Kundan, and the way he navigates Shankar’s emotional swings makes his presence difficult to ignore. His chemistry with Kriti Sanon works well. I had loved her in Do Patti, and here again she lights up the screen. She is easy on the eyes, yes, but more importantly, she brings weight to a character that is far from simple.

Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub’s cameo further cements the film’s link to Raanjhanaa. Prakash Raj as Dhanush's father lends solid support.

The music by AR Rahman goes well with the story.

Overall, Tere Ishk Mein is far from flawless. Yet when it hits, it hits like a storm. The film bleeds emotion. By the time the final moments arrive, you realise this is not a love story that asks for your approval; it demands your surrender. In bits and pieces.