Did Dhanush hire an assistant just to adjust his outfit? Fans defend him and say this

Actor Dhanush is busy promoting his Bollywood film Tere Ishk Mein in Mumbai and other cities. A video of the actor from an event was shared on social media, with the claim that he hired someone just to adjust his outfit. His fans came to his defence and pointed this out. Take a look. Actor Dhanush during the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).(PTI)

Did Dhanush hire an assistant to adjust his outfit?

A video circulating on social media shows Dhanush exiting a car at a promotional event. He stands straight while a woman rushes to him from behind to adjust his pants. The actor doesn’t seem to acknowledge her as she keeps rushing behind him to adjust his shirt too.

The caption on the video reads, “The way his assistant runs just to make sure his outfit is okay.” Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), a person wrote, “Worst uh da (You’re the worst),” with a thumbs down emoji. They also claimed, “This guy has hired someone to pull down his pants.”

Fans defend Dhanush from trolling

However, as the discourse soon turned to trolling, Dhanush’s fans came to his defence and pointed out that the woman in the video was his stylist, Kavya Sriram. Sharing a video of Dhanush and Kavya sharing a meal with director Aanand L Rai and actor Kriti Sanon, fans began setting the record straight.

One fan wrote, “Kavya is her designer and willingly doing her work. He treats his team members like a friend (they're having lunch together too in the video below) that's why there's no inhibition between them. But few fools will not understand this basic things.”

Another wrote, “Her name is Kavya, and she’s Dhanush’s costume designer simply doing her job. They have a friendly bond, and honestly, have you ever seen an actor show this much respect for a costume designer?”

An X user also commented, “Such a respectful bond between an actor and his crew—really nice to see. People should stop spreading negativity without knowing the facts.” Others also came to his defence to point out that the stylist was just doing her job to ensure his outfit looked good while he was being photographed.

Dhanush starred in Sekhar Kammula’s Tamil-Telugu film Kuberaa this year. His recent film, Tere Ishk Mein, was released in theatres last Friday.