Tere Ishk Mein box collection office day 5: Dhanush film earns 10.25cr, becomes actor's biggest hit of 2025

Tere Ishk Mein box collection office day 5: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's starrer Tere Ishk Mein continues its strong run at the box office, earning an estimated ₹10.25 crore on its fifth day, taking the India net to around ₹71 crore across all languages, according to Sacnilk.com. Tere Ishk Mein box collection office day 5: Kriti Sanon and Dhanush in a still from the film.

Tere Ishq Mein's box office breakdown

The film opened to ₹16 crore on Friday, followed by ₹17 crore on Saturday and ₹19 crore on Sunday, before a dip to ₹8.75 crore on Monday. Despite the midweek slowdown, the film has shown resilience, driven primarily by the Hindi version with steady contributions from Tamil.

Tere Ish Mein's occupancy report

Occupancy figures across major cities show a mixed picture, ranging from 8% in Surat to 28% in the National Capital Region. Afternoon and evening shows performed best, peaking at 38% in the NCR, while night shows reported no occupancy. The number of shows varied widely, from just 56 in Chennai to over 1,200 in the NCR, highlighting strong demand in metro areas.

About Dhanush's latest work

Compared to Dhanush’s other recent releases, Tere Ishk Mein is performing exceptionally well. His last film, Idli Kadai, grossed around ₹45 crore in India by its seventh day, while Kuberaa crossed ₹30 crore in two days. With ₹71 crore in just five days, Tere Ishk Mein has outpaced both, marking one of the actor’s biggest Hindi openings of 2025.

About Tere Ishq Mein

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, Tere Ishk Mein is a romantic drama starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon. The film tells a turbulent love story exploring themes of obsession, heartbreak, and emotional intensity.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times's review read, “Dhanush is terrific; he is different from Raanjhanaa’s Kundan, and the way he navigates Shankar’s emotional swings makes his presence difficult to ignore. His chemistry with Kriti Sanon works well. I had loved her in Do Patti, and here again she lights up the screen. She is easy on the eyes, yes, but more importantly, she brings weight to a character that is far from simple.”

The supporting cast, which includes Prakash Raj, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Vineet Kumar Singh, adds depth to the narrative.