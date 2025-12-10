Alia Bhatt teases first look of her YRF spy film Alpha at Red Sea Film Festival

Alia Bhatt made a striking appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival, where the event hosted a special retrospective celebrating her cinematic journey. From Gangubai Kathiawadi to Dear Zindagi, the showcase highlighted her evolution as one of India’s most versatile performers. During her appearance, Alia also spoke about her upcoming spy thriller Alpha, offering an early glimpse into the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe and discussing the challenges and excitement surrounding the ambitious 2026 release. Alia Bhatt talks about Alpha at the Red Sea Film Festival. The action drama features Alia alongside Sharvari and Bobby Deol, directed by Shiv Rawail.

Alia posts about her stint at the Red Sea Film Festival

Alia turned heads at the Red Sea Film Festival this week, sharing a series of photos on Thursday that showcased her striking appearance in a long black net gown. The actor opted for subtle makeup, focusing on her eyes, and completed the look with dark sunglasses that added an assertive, “alpha” edge to her ensemble. In her caption, Alia said she was celebrating “the magic of the movies.”

Alia also released a video montage at the festival highlighting her journey as an artist. The clip featured rushes from some of her notable films, including Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Highway, Brahmāstra, and Dear Zindagi, to name a few from he repertoire.

During her appearance at the festival, Alia also offered an early tease of Alpha, her upcoming Yash Raj Films project. As reported by Deadline, the actor previewed brief rushes from the spy thriller, which is slated for a 2026 release.

Alia talks about Alpha

Alpha marks a major milestone for the YRF Spy Universe as its first female-led film. Bhatt stars alongside Sharvari and Bobby Deol in the action drama, directed by Shiv Rawail (The Railway Men) and produced by Aditya Chopra. Speaking about the project, Alia acknowledged the risks involved in leading an action film in a franchise traditionally dominated by male protagonists.

“Alpha is the first female-led action film from the YRF universe, so that’s also a risk, because you’ve not historically seen that perform in the same way that the other male-led films have,” Alia said.

The film will be the seventh instalment in the lucrative YRF Spy Universe, following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and the upcoming War 2. Yash Raj Films, led by CEO Akshaye Widhani, has had a busy year; in October, the studio finalised a deal to shoot three major Bollywood productions in the UK starting in 2026.