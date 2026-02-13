Heading to a beach holiday? Don’t miss a sunscreen with SPF 50 to prevent sunburn

Applying sunscreen is non-negotiable, regardless of the weather conditions, the place where you live, or your skin type. In fact, the higher the Sun Protection Factor, the better the protection against sun damage. Keeping this in mind, an SPF 50 sunscreen is a must-have, especially if you have sensitive skin, live in a hot or humid climate or are planning a beach holiday. Sunscreen with SPF 50 for your beach vacation (Adobe Stock) What are the benefits of a sunscreen with SPF 50? A sunscreen with SPF 50 blocks 98% of UVB rays and provides superior protection against UVA rays that cause wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots. So, in case you wish to fight signs of ageing while also protecting your skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun, you know you need to add a sunscreen with SPF 50 to your vanity kit. To ease your task of finding the right Sunscreen with SPF 50, we have created this list of the top 8 options for you. Top 8 Sunscreens with SPF 50

Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ (CTRI/2025/03/083452) protects skin from harmful sun damage while enhancing natural radiance. Infused with papaya and vitamin C, it helps brighten skin and promote a healthy glow. The water-light, non-sticky formula blends effortlessly and leaves a dewy finish without clogging pores. Suitable for all skin types, this sunscreen delivers high sun protection, long-lasting hydration, and a visibly luminous look for everyday outdoor exposure.

Reasons to buy Gives instant dewy glow Hydrating and fragrance-free Lightweight texture Reason to avoid Dewy finish may not suit matte lovers Can feel greasy on oily skin

Customer Feedback: Buyers love the instant glow and hydration this sunscreen provides. It is popular for daily indoor & outdoor use. However, some oily-skin users may find it too shiny. It is appreciated for its easy spreadability.

Dr. Sheth's Kesar & Kojic Acid Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ (CTRI/2025/07/090388) shields skin from UVA and UVB rays while targeting pigmentation and dullness. Enriched with kesar and kojic acid, it helps brighten skin tone and reduce dark spots. The creamy yet lightweight texture spreads evenly without heaviness or white residue. Designed for Indian skin concerns, this sunscreen offers advanced sun protection, improves uneven tone, and supports a radiant, healthy complexion daily.

Reasons to buy Helps reduce tanning and dullness Contains pigmentation-targeting ingredients High UVA protection Reason to avoid Texture may feel heavy for oily skin Active ingredients may not suit sensitive skin

Users gave positive feedback on the brightening effect, appreciated this sunscreen for its even skin tone and claimed that it reduced tanning. Some sensitive-skin users advise patch testing due to active ingredients.

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ (CTRI/2025/07/090388) gives a broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays while keeping skin deeply hydrated. Its lightweight, non-greasy aqua gel texture absorbs quickly without leaving a white cast. Powered by 1% hyaluronic acid, it helps lock in moisture, making skin soft and plump. Ideal for oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin, this sunscreen offers daily sun defence with a fresh, breathable finish.

Reasons to buy Lightweight, non-sticky gel texture Hydrates while protecting the skin No white cast Reason to avoid Texture may feel too dewy for those who prefer matte finishes. Not water-resistant

Customer Feedback Customers love its fast absorption and invisible finish. Many oily-skin users mention it feels comfortable for daily wear, though it lacks water-resistance.

Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen protects skin from sun damage while boosting natural brightness. Formulated with vitamin C and turmeric, it helps fight tanning, dullness, and environmental stress. The lightweight, non-sticky texture blends easily and leaves no white cast. Suitable for daily use, this sunscreen provides broad-spectrum protection and supports even skin tone. It keeps skin glowing, nourished, and protected, making it ideal for all skin types.

Reasons to buy Beginner-friendly formula Adds a mild glow to skin No harsh chemicals Reason to avoid Not ideal for very oily skin Protection may feel insufficient for long sun exposure

Customers like the gentle formula and glow effect. Some mention it works better for indoor or short outdoor exposure.





Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ offers powerful broad-spectrum sun protection with an ultra-light, dry-touch formula. It absorbs quickly and delivers a matte finish without clogging pores or feeling greasy. Powered by Helioplex technology, it helps protect skin from premature ageing caused by sun exposure. Suitable for all skin types, including oily skin, this sunscreen works well under makeup and ensures comfortable, long-lasting protection for daily outdoor use.

Reasons to buy High SPF 50+ with PA++++ for strong UVA/UVB protection Ultra-light, non-sticky, and fast-absorbing texture No white cast; works well under makeup Suitable for oily and combination skin Trusted dermatologist-recommended brand Reason to avoid May sting eyes if applied too close Can feel slightly drying on very dry skin Not completely sweat-proof for intense outdoor sports Premium pricing compared to drugstore brands

Customer Feedback Customers like its lightweight and matte finish and the fact that this sunscreen absorbs quickly without greasiness. It is effective sun protection with a visible reduction in tanning and works well for oily and acne-prone skin. However, might feel a little pricey.

Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ provides high-performance broad-spectrum protection backed by US in-vivo clinical testing. The lightweight, fragrance-free formula protects against UVA and UVB rays without irritation or white cast. Designed for sensitive and acne-prone skin, it absorbs smoothly and layers well under makeup. This sunscreen focuses on efficacy and transparency, delivering reliable sun defense while maintaining skin comfort, barrier health, and long-term protection for everyday use.

Reasons to buy Clinically tested in vivo Fragrance-free, minimal formula Strong UVA protection Reason to avoid Slight white cast on deeper skin tones Finish may feel heavy for oily skin

Customers trust its protection and clean formulation. Some mention that the texture takes time to blend fully.

Deconstruct SPF 50+ In-Vivo Gel Sunscreen offers scientifically tested sun protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays. Its fast-absorbing gel texture feels weightless and leaves no greasy residue or white cast. Suitable for oily, combination, and acne-prone skin, it provides effective daily sun defense without clogging pores. Clinically tested in-vivo, this sunscreen ensures dependable performance while keeping skin comfortable, protected, and balanced throughout prolonged sun exposure.

Reasons to buy In-vivo tested protection Lightweight and non-comedogenic Suitable for sensitive skin Reason to avoid Slightly higher price point No added glow or skincare actives

Users appreciate its gentle nature and non-sticky feel. Many mention it’s comfortable for daily office wear. Comparison table

Product Name SPF Finish Benefits The Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ Natural Hydration, lightweight, no white cast Aqualogica Glow+ Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ Dewy Glow, hydration, fragrance-free Dr. Sheth’s Kesar & Kojic Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ Creamy Brightening, anti-tan Mamaearth Vitamin C Sunscreen SPF 50 Natural Glow Gentle, beginner-friendly FoxTale Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ Soft Glow Brightening, in-vivo tested Neutrogena Ultrasheer Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ SPF 50++++ Matte Blue light protection, water-resistant Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ Semi-matte Clinically tested, high protection Deconstruct Gel Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ Natural In-vivo tested, sensitive-skin safe

FAQ – Sunscreen with SPF 50 Is SPF 50 suitable for daily use? Yes, SPF 50 is safe and recommended for daily sun protection, especially in sunny areas. How often should SPF 50 sunscreen be reapplied? Every 2–3 hours, or immediately after sweating or swimming. Does SPF 50 block 100% UV rays? No. SPF 50 blocks about 98% of UVB rays, which is excellent protection. Can SPF 50 sunscreen be used indoors? Yes, especially if you’re exposed to sunlight through windows or screens. Is SPF 50 good for oily or acne-prone skin? Yes, if the formula is oil-free and non-comedogenic, like Neutrogena Ultra Sheer.