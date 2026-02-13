Edit Profile
    Heading to a beach holiday? Don’t miss a sunscreen with SPF 50 to prevent sunburn

    Whether you’re going for a beach holiday or looking to fight premature ageing due to high sun exposure, these sunscreens with SPF 50 are a must-have in your vanity.

    Feb 13, 2026
    By Shweta Pandey
    FAQs

    Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel With Papaya & Vitamin CView Details...

    Dr. Sheth's Kesar & Kojic Acid Sunscreen | In-Vivo Tested | Pigmentation-Free, Glowing & Protected Skin | SPF 50+ PA++++ | Lightweight, Zero White Cast | 50 gView Details...

    The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ | Hydrating, Lightweight & Non-Greasy | No White Cast | Broad Spectrum & Blue Light Protection | Clinically Tested - (In-Vivo) | 50 gView Details...

    Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen with Vitamin C & TurmericView Details...

    Neutrogena Ultrasheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++, Blue Light Protect, No White Cast, Water Resistant, Ultra Light & Non Sticky, Oily, Dry & Sensitive Skin, For Unisex, 80 GramsView Details...

    Applying sunscreen is non-negotiable, regardless of the weather conditions, the place where you live, or your skin type. In fact, the higher the Sun Protection Factor, the better the protection against sun damage. Keeping this in mind, an SPF 50 sunscreen is a must-have, especially if you have sensitive skin, live in a hot or humid climate or are planning a beach holiday.

    Sunscreen with SPF 50 for your beach vacation
    Sunscreen with SPF 50 for your beach vacation (Adobe Stock)

    What are the benefits of a sunscreen with SPF 50?

    A sunscreen with SPF 50 blocks 98% of UVB rays and provides superior protection against UVA rays that cause wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots. So, in case you wish to fight signs of ageing while also protecting your skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun, you know you need to add a sunscreen with SPF 50 to your vanity kit.

    To ease your task of finding the right Sunscreen with SPF 50, we have created this list of the top 8 options for you.

    Top 8 Sunscreens with SPF 50

    Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ (CTRI/2025/03/083452) protects skin from harmful sun damage while enhancing natural radiance. Infused with papaya and vitamin C, it helps brighten skin and promote a healthy glow. The water-light, non-sticky formula blends effortlessly and leaves a dewy finish without clogging pores. Suitable for all skin types, this sunscreen delivers high sun protection, long-lasting hydration, and a visibly luminous look for everyday outdoor exposure.

    Reasons to buy

    Gives instant dewy glow

    Hydrating and fragrance-free

    Lightweight texture

    Reason to avoid

    Dewy finish may not suit matte lovers

    Can feel greasy on oily skin

    Customer Feedback:

    Buyers love the instant glow and hydration this sunscreen provides. It is popular for daily indoor & outdoor use. However, some oily-skin users may find it too shiny. It is appreciated for its easy spreadability.

    Dr. Sheth's Kesar & Kojic Acid Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ (CTRI/2025/07/090388) shields skin from UVA and UVB rays while targeting pigmentation and dullness. Enriched with kesar and kojic acid, it helps brighten skin tone and reduce dark spots. The creamy yet lightweight texture spreads evenly without heaviness or white residue. Designed for Indian skin concerns, this sunscreen offers advanced sun protection, improves uneven tone, and supports a radiant, healthy complexion daily.

    Reasons to buy

    Helps reduce tanning and dullness

    Contains pigmentation-targeting ingredients

    High UVA protection

    Reason to avoid

    Texture may feel heavy for oily skin

    Active ingredients may not suit sensitive skin

    Customer Feedback
    Users gave positive feedback on the brightening effect, appreciated this sunscreen for its even skin tone and claimed that it reduced tanning. Some sensitive-skin users advise patch testing due to active ingredients.

    The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ (CTRI/2025/07/090388) gives a broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays while keeping skin deeply hydrated. Its lightweight, non-greasy aqua gel texture absorbs quickly without leaving a white cast. Powered by 1% hyaluronic acid, it helps lock in moisture, making skin soft and plump. Ideal for oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin, this sunscreen offers daily sun defence with a fresh, breathable finish.

    Reasons to buy

    Lightweight, non-sticky gel texture

    Hydrates while protecting the skin

    No white cast

    Reason to avoid

    Texture may feel too dewy for those who prefer matte finishes.

    Not water-resistant

    Customer Feedback

    Customers love its fast absorption and invisible finish. Many oily-skin users mention it feels comfortable for daily wear, though it lacks water-resistance.

    Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen protects skin from sun damage while boosting natural brightness. Formulated with vitamin C and turmeric, it helps fight tanning, dullness, and environmental stress. The lightweight, non-sticky texture blends easily and leaves no white cast. Suitable for daily use, this sunscreen provides broad-spectrum protection and supports even skin tone. It keeps skin glowing, nourished, and protected, making it ideal for all skin types.

    Reasons to buy

    Beginner-friendly formula

    Adds a mild glow to skin

    No harsh chemicals

    Reason to avoid

    Not ideal for very oily skin

    Protection may feel insufficient for long sun exposure

    Customer Feedback
    Customers like the gentle formula and glow effect. Some mention it works better for indoor or short outdoor exposure.

    Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ offers powerful broad-spectrum sun protection with an ultra-light, dry-touch formula. It absorbs quickly and delivers a matte finish without clogging pores or feeling greasy. Powered by Helioplex technology, it helps protect skin from premature ageing caused by sun exposure. Suitable for all skin types, including oily skin, this sunscreen works well under makeup and ensures comfortable, long-lasting protection for daily outdoor use.

    Reasons to buy

    High SPF 50+ with PA++++ for strong UVA/UVB protection

    Ultra-light, non-sticky, and fast-absorbing texture

    No white cast; works well under makeup

    Suitable for oily and combination skin

    Trusted dermatologist-recommended brand

    Reason to avoid

    May sting eyes if applied too close

    Can feel slightly drying on very dry skin

    Not completely sweat-proof for intense outdoor sports

    Premium pricing compared to drugstore brands

    Customer Feedback

    Customers like its lightweight and matte finish and the fact that this sunscreen absorbs quickly without greasiness. It is effective sun protection with a visible reduction in tanning and works well for oily and acne-prone skin. However, might feel a little pricey.

    Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ provides high-performance broad-spectrum protection backed by US in-vivo clinical testing. The lightweight, fragrance-free formula protects against UVA and UVB rays without irritation or white cast. Designed for sensitive and acne-prone skin, it absorbs smoothly and layers well under makeup. This sunscreen focuses on efficacy and transparency, delivering reliable sun defense while maintaining skin comfort, barrier health, and long-term protection for everyday use.

    Reasons to buy

    Clinically tested in vivo

    Fragrance-free, minimal formula

    Strong UVA protection

    Reason to avoid

    Slight white cast on deeper skin tones

    Finish may feel heavy for oily skin

    Customer Feedback
    Customers trust its protection and clean formulation. Some mention that the texture takes time to blend fully.

    Deconstruct SPF 50+ In-Vivo Gel Sunscreen offers scientifically tested sun protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays. Its fast-absorbing gel texture feels weightless and leaves no greasy residue or white cast. Suitable for oily, combination, and acne-prone skin, it provides effective daily sun defense without clogging pores. Clinically tested in-vivo, this sunscreen ensures dependable performance while keeping skin comfortable, protected, and balanced throughout prolonged sun exposure.

    Reasons to buy

    In-vivo tested protection

    Lightweight and non-comedogenic

    Suitable for sensitive skin

    Reason to avoid

    Slightly higher price point

    No added glow or skincare actives

    Customer Feedback
    Users appreciate its gentle nature and non-sticky feel. Many mention it’s comfortable for daily office wear.

    Comparison table

    Product NameSPFFinishBenefits
    The Derma Co Hyaluronic SunscreenSPF 50 PA++++NaturalHydration, lightweight, no white cast
    Aqualogica Glow+ SunscreenSPF 50+ PA++++DewyGlow, hydration, fragrance-free
    Dr. Sheth’s Kesar & Kojic SunscreenSPF 50 PA++++CreamyBrightening, anti-tan
    Mamaearth Vitamin C SunscreenSPF 50Natural GlowGentle, beginner-friendly
    FoxTale Glow SunscreenSPF 50 PA++++Soft GlowBrightening, in-vivo tested
    Neutrogena Ultrasheer Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++SPF 50++++MatteBlue light protection, water-resistant
    Minimalist SunscreenSPF 50 PA++++Semi-matteClinically tested, high protection
    Deconstruct Gel SunscreenSPF 50 PA++++NaturalIn-vivo tested, sensitive-skin safe

    FAQ – Sunscreen with SPF 50
    Yes, SPF 50 is safe and recommended for daily sun protection, especially in sunny areas.
    Every 2–3 hours, or immediately after sweating or swimming.
    No. SPF 50 blocks about 98% of UVB rays, which is excellent protection.
    Yes, especially if you’re exposed to sunlight through windows or screens.
    Yes, if the formula is oil-free and non-comedogenic, like Neutrogena Ultra Sheer.

    Disclaimer: This article has been created in partnership with Honasa(MamaEarth). It reflects independent editorial judgement along with inputs provided for this collaboration.

    Shweta Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Pandey

      Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More

