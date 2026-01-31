Best sunscreen for oily, acne-prone skin: 8 top-rated options to prevent breakouts

One of the biggest skincare mistakes people with oily, acne-prone skin make is skipping sunscreen. However, the fact is that, regardless of your skin type, sunscreen is a must. This is why there are specific sunscreens for those with oily and breakout-prone skin. These sunscreens are lightweight, non-comedogenic, and oil-free to protect your skin without clogging pores or triggering breakouts. Top sunscreens for oily skin: Top 8 picks (Freepik) Most of these sunscreens are gel, fluid, or water-based and absorb quickly and leave a matte or natural finish, helping control shine throughout the day. When looking for a sunscreen for acne-prone, oily skin, look out for ingredients such as zinc oxide, niacinamide, and salicylic acid, which can soothe inflammation. To help you find the right pick, we have created this list of the top 8 sunscreens for oily and acne-prone skin. Top 8 sunscreens for oily and acne-prone skin

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ delivers broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection with a lightweight, oil-free texture. This sunscreen is powered by hyaluronic acid, which hydrates skin without clogging pores, making it ideal for oily and acne-prone skin. The aqua gel formula absorbs quickly, leaves no white cast, and works well under makeup. It is suitable for daily use and helps protect against sun damage, tanning, and premature ageing.

Reasons to buy High SPF 50 & PA++++ broad-spectrum protection. Lightweight, non-greasy aqua gel that absorbs quickly. Infused with Hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E, and niacinamide for hydration and antioxidant support. No white cast, suits normal, oily, acne-prone skin. Reason to avoid Texture may feel too dewy for those who prefer matte finishes. Not suitable for people with very dry skin

Customer Feedback Customers praise its non-greasy feel, and it leaves no white cast. It is perfect for people with acne-prone skin. Some mention slight stickiness after sweating.





Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ offers high sun protection with a hydrating, glow-boosting formula. It is infused with papaya and vitamin C, which helps protect skin from the harmful UV damage while enhancing natural radiance. Its lightweight gel texture absorbs quickly, feels non-sticky, and leaves a dewy finish without white cast, making it perfect for oily and acne-prone skin and works well for daily outdoor exposure.

Reasons to buy High SPF 50 & PA++++ broad-spectrum protection. Lightweight gel with no white cast. Reason to avoid Frequent reapplication might be a task. Dewy finish might feel sticky or heavy in heat/humidity.

Customer Feedback: Buyers love the instant glow that this sunscreen provides. It is popular for daily indoor & outdoor use. However, some oily-skin users may find it too shiny. It is appreciated for its easy spreadability.





Dr. Sheth’s Kesar & Kojic Acid Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ combines sun protection with brightening benefits. This sunscreen for oily and acne-prone skin is enriched with kesar and kojic acid, which help reduce tanning and uneven skin tone while shielding the skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays. Its creamy yet lightweight formula blends easily without leaving a white cast, making it suitable for Indian skin tones. This sunscreen supports daily protection while enhancing skin clarity and radiance.

Reasons to buy Infused with brightening ingredients like kesar/saffron & kojic acid to target dullness and hyperpigmentation. Lightweight, daily-use sunscreen ideal for those who want cosmetic brightening plus protection. Reason to avoid Pricey as compared to other sunscreens Active brightening ingredients can be sensitising for very sensitive skin.

Customer Feedback Users gave positive feedback on the brightening effect, appreciated this sunscreen for its even skin tone and claimed that it reduced tanning. However, some oily-skin users reported that the texture might feel a little heavy.

Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen provides SPF protection while promoting brighter, healthier-looking skin. Infused with vitamin C, it helps protect against sun damage, dullness, and uneven tone. The lightweight cream formula spreads evenly and absorbs without leaving a white cast. Designed for everyday use, it suits normal to combination skin and supports skin glow with consistent application. Dermatologically tested and suitable for Indian climatic conditions.

Reasons to buy Budget-friendly daily sunscreen with vitamin Cfor glow and antioxidant support. Generally light texture and is suitable for most skin types as a day sunscreen. Reason to avoid Effectiveness in strong sun may be less robust than high-grade broad-spectrum sunscreens. Vitamin C might not be suitable for people with very dry skin.

Customers like its brightening effect and report that it is perfect for daily use. Some users, however, report slight oiliness. It is appreciated for its affordable pricing.





Fixderma Shadow Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++ Gel offers broad-spectrum sun protection with a dermatologist-recommended, oil-free formula. Designed for oily and acne-prone skin, it absorbs quickly without clogging pores or leaving residue. Its gel texture feels lightweight and works well in hot, humid weather. This sunscreen is ideal for daily outdoor use and helps prevent tanning, sunburn, and premature ageing while maintaining a matte finish.

Reasons to buy High SPF 50+ gel formula is especially good for oily/sensitive skin (non-greasy). Lightweight and easy to blend, often praised for comfort and everyday wear. Reason to avoid Being gel-based, it might not feel moisturising enough for very dry skin. Reapplication is often required.

This sunscreen is trusted by dermatologists and is perfect for oily and acne-prone skin. It is widely praised for its matte effect. It does not report any breakouts; however, it might feel dry.

Deconstruct Gel Sunscreen delivers effective SPF protection in a lightweight, minimalist formulation. Designed for oily and acne-prone skin, it offers broad-spectrum UV protection without fragrance or unnecessary additives. The gel texture absorbs quickly, leaves no white cast, and layers well under makeup. Ideal for daily use, this sunscreen helps prevent sun damage, tanning, and early signs of ageing while keeping skin comfortable and shine-free.

Reasons to buy This sunscreen for oily skin is often noted for a matte finish and easy blending. Lightweight gel texture is good for everyday use and under makeup. It is ideal for people with pigmentation. Reason to avoid May feel slightly drying for dry or sensitive skin types. Matte finish might lack hydration for those seeking a glow. Pricier than basic sunscreens

Customer Feedback Customers love this sunscreen for its clean ingredient list, making it suitable for sensitive skin. It is appreciated for its non-greasy finish. However, it is pricier than other alternatives.





UV Doux Silicone Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA+++ is a dermatologist-recommended sunscreen known for its smooth, primer-like texture. Formulated with a silicone base, it provides broad-spectrum protection while controlling excess oil. The gel spreads evenly, blurs pores, and leaves a matte, non-sticky finish. Ideal for oily and acne-prone skin, it works well under makeup and is suitable for prolonged outdoor exposure.

Reasons to buy Its silicone-based gel often acts like a primer under makeup with a smooth finish. High SPF protection (typically SPF 50) and good spreadability. Reason to avoid The silicone formulas can pill or cling if layered over incompatible products. Can feel heavier than water-gel sunscreens for some people.

Customer Feedback This sunscreen is highly rated for oil control and is loved as a makeup base. It is perfect for outdoor use, but some report pilling.





La Shield SPF 40 PA+++ Mineral Sunscreen Gel offers physical sun protection using zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. Designed for sensitive and acne-prone skin, it creates a protective barrier against UVA and UVB rays. The gel-cream texture spreads evenly and is free from harsh chemical filters. Suitable for daily use, it helps prevent sunburn, tanning, and irritation, making it a reliable option for reactive skin types.

Reasons to buy Mineral sunscreen is perfect for sensitive and reactive skin. Generally more natural broad-spectrum guard with gentler UV filters. Reason to avoid Lower SPF (40) and PA+++ vs SPF 50 & PA++++ competitors, less effective in intense sun. Mineral formulas can leave a slight white cast.

Customer Feedback Customers trust this sunscreen for sensitive skin and appreciate it for its mineral filters.

However, it leaves a white cast. Comparison Table

Product SPF & PA Rating Finish / Texture Key Benefit Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen 50 / PA++++ Gel, hydrating Hydration + blue-light protection Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen 50+ / PA++++ Dewy gel Glow + UV + pollution + blue-light protection Dr. Sheth’s Kesar & Kojic Sunscreen 50+ / PA++++ Cream/gel Brightening + sun protection Mamaearth Daily Glow Sunscreen ~50 / PA+* Light lotion/gel Vitamin C glow (budget) Fixderma Shadow Gel Sunscreen 50+ / PA+++ Gel Sensitive-friendly everyday protection Deconstruct Gel Sunscreen ~50 / PA+* Matte gel Matte finish for oily skin UV Doux Silicone Sunscreen Gel 50 / PA++* Silicone gel Primer-like smooth base La Shield Mineral Sunscreen Gel 40 / PA+++ Mineral gel Mineral option for sensitive

FAQ: Sunscreen for Oily Skin Is sunscreen necessary for oily skin? Yes, oily skin still needs sun protection to prevent acne marks, tanning, and premature ageing. Which sunscreen texture is best for oily skin? Gel, aqua gel, or silicone-based sunscreens work best. Will sunscreen clog pores? Non-comedogenic sunscreens are designed not to clog pores. How often should oily skin reapply sunscreen? Every 2–3 hours when outdoors. Can oily skin skip moisturiser if using sunscreen? Hydrating gel sunscreens can replace moisturiser in humid weather.