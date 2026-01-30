Edit Profile
    Best sunscreens without a white cast: 7 picks for a natural finish and sensitive skin

    Does your sunscreen often add a white film to your face while you apply it? It may be time to switch to these sunscreens that do not leave a white cast. 

    Updated on: Jan 30, 2026 5:43 PM IST
    By Shweta Pandey
    FAQs

    Our Picks

    The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ | Hydrating, Lightweight & Non-Greasy | No White Cast | Broad Spectrum & Blue Light Protection | Clinically Tested - (In-Vivo) | 50 gView Details...

    Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel With Papaya & Vitamin CView Details...

    Dr. Sheth's Kesar & Kojic Acid Sunscreen with SPF 50 Pa++++ | For Pigmentation-Free Skin | No White Cast & Light Weight | For Daily Moisturization | For All Skin Types | 50 gView Details...

    ₹448

    Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen with Vitamin C & TurmericView Details...

    Earth Rhythm Phyto Shield Matte Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50, No White Cast, Lightweight, Oxybenzone-FreeView Details...

    If you have been skipping your daily dose of sunscreen just because you fear it might paint your face a little snowy, then you ought to stop using your traditional sunscreens and start applying a mineral sunscreen. Modern mineral sunscreens are rewriting the rules, blending science and skincare to deliver powerful UV protection without dulling your natural glow.

    Top rated sunscreens without white cast
    Top rated sunscreens without white cast (Adobe Stock)

    These mineral sunscreens are infused with refined zinc oxide and advanced dispersion technology that melt seamlessly into the skin, leaving no chalky residue behind. Along with sun defence, these mineral sunscreens give you a simple and subtle look, minus the white cast. Moreover, these mineral sunscreens are perfect for people with sensitive skin as well. So, for all those who are planning to swap their chemically loaded sunscreens with a mineral one, here are our top 7 recommendations.

    Top 7 mineral sunscreens:

    The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ offers broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection in an ultra-light, oil-free aqua gel texture. Its lightweight formula absorbs quickly into the skin, feels weightless, and leaves absolutely no white cast. It perfectly layers under makeup, making it perfect for everyday sun protection against tanning, sun damage, and premature ageing. This sunscreen is infused with hyaluronic acid, which hydrates without clogging pores, making it ideal for oily and acne-prone skin.

    Reasons to buy

    High SPF 50 & PA++++ broad-spectrum protection.

    Lightweight, non-greasy aqua gel that absorbs quickly, without leaving a white cast.

    Infused with Hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E, and niacinamide for hydration and antioxidant support.

    No white cast, suits normal, oily, acne-prone skin.

    Reason to avoid

    Texture may feel too dewy for those who prefer matte finishes.

    Not suitable for people with very dry skin

    Customer Feedback

    Customers praise its non-greasy feel, and it leaves no white cast. It is perfect for people with acne-prone skin. Some mention slight stickiness after sweating

    Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ provides high sun protection with a hydrating, glow-enhancing gel formula. Its lightweight, non-sticky texture absorbs fast, delivering a fresh, dewy finish that does not leave any white cast. It is an excellent choice for oily and acne-prone skin. This sunscreen is infused with papaya and vitamin C, which help shield the skin from UV damage while boosting natural radiance, perfect for daily outdoor exposure.

    Reasons to buy

    High SPF 50 & PA++++ broad-spectrum protection. Lightweight, non-greasy aqua gel that absorbs quickly.

    ...

    Infused with Hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E, and niacinamide for hydration and antioxidant support.

    ...

    Lightweight gel with no white cast.

    Reason to avoid

    Frequent reapplication might be a task

    Dewy finish might feel sticky or heavy in heat/humidity.

    Customer Feedback:

    Buyers love the instant glow that this sunscreen provides. It is popular for daily indoor & outdoor use. However, some oily-skin users may find it too shiny. It is appreciated for its easy spreadability.

    Dr. Sheth’s Kesar & Kojic Acid Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ combines effective sun protection with visible brightening benefits. Its creamy yet lightweight texture blends effortlessly into the skin, leaving no white cast, making it well-suited for Indian skin tones and daily wear. This sunscreen is enriched with kesar and kojic acid, which help reduce tanning and uneven skin tone while protecting against harmful UVA and UVB rays.

    Reasons to buy

    Infused with brightening ingredients like kesar/saffron & kojic acid to target dullness and hyperpigmentation.

    ...

    Lightweight, daily-use sunscreen ideal for those who want cosmetic brightening plus protection.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Pricey as compared to other sunscreens

    Active brightening ingredients can be sensitising for very sensitive skin.

    Customer Feedback

    Users gave positive feedback on the brightening effect, appreciated this sunscreen for its even skin tone and claimed that it reduced tanning. However, some oily-skin users reported that the texture might feel a little heavy.

    Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 offers reliable sun protection while supporting brighter, healthier-looking skin. Infused with vitamin C, it helps combat sun damage, dullness, and uneven tone. The lightweight cream spreads easily, absorbs well, and leaves no white cast, making it comfortable for everyday use on normal to combination skin in Indian weather conditions.

    Reasons to buy

    Not very effective on major sunny days

    ...

    Generally light texture and is suitable for most skin types as a day sunscreen.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Effectiveness in strong sun may be less robust than high-grade broad-spectrum sunscreens.

    ...

    Vitamin C might not be suitable for people with very dry skin.

    Customer Feedback

    Customers like its brightening effect and report that it is perfect for daily use. Some users, however, report slight oiliness. It is appreciated for its affordable pricing.

    Earth Rhythm Phyto Shield Matte Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 offers broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection using zinc oxide, making it suitable for sensitive and acne prone skin. The lightweight mineral formula spreads easily, absorbs quickly, and leaves a soft matte finish without white cast. This sunscreen is enriched with plant based antioxidants, and helps defend against pollution and photo damage while supporting skin barrier health. This reef safe, fragrance free sunscreen works well under makeup for daily outdoor protection and urban living.

    Reasons to buy

    100% mineral sunscreen with zinc oxide

    Suitable for sensitive, acne-prone, and reactive skin

    Matte finish ideal for oily and combination skin

    Fragrance-free and reef-safe formulation

    Layers well under makeup without greasiness

    Broad spectrum SPF 50 protection for daily use

    Reason to avoid

    May feel slightly heavy for very dry skin

    Requires proper blending to avoid minimal white cast on deeper skin tones

    Mineral texture may not appeal to fans of gel-based sunscreens

    Price point slightly higher than chemical sunscreen alternatives

    Customer Feedback

    Customers often appreciate the sunscreen’s matte finish and mineral formulation, especially those with sensitive or acne-prone skin. Many reviews highlight that it does not sting the eyes and works well under makeup.

    UV Doux Tinted Mineral Sunscreen offers SPF 50 PA+++ protection with a lightweight, silicone-based texture. Its tinted formula helps even out skin tone while shielding the skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays. This sunscreen is designed for daily use, blends smoothly without leaving a white cast and works well under makeup.It is ideal for normal to oily skin types and helps control excess oil while providing effective sun defence.

    Reasons to buy

    Tinted formula reduces white cast

    Matte, silicone-based finish

    Works well under makeup

    ...

    Broad-spectrum protection

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Tint may not suit all skin tones

    ...

    It contains silicones

    ...

    Not ideal for very dry skin

    Customer Feedback

    Users frequently praise its non-greasy texture and makeup-friendly finish. Many customers like the tint for minimising dullness. Some reviewers, however, feel the shade range is limited and may appear slightly orangey on certain skin tones.

    Cureskin Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ is a gentle, dermatologist-designed sunscreen formulated with zinc oxide to protect against UVA and UVB damage. It is free from harmful chemicals, making it suitable for sensitive and acne-prone skin. The lightweight formula absorbs well and helps prevent sunburn, tanning, and pigmentation, without leavinng any white cast. It is designed for daily use and supports long-term skin health while minimising irritation and breakouts.

    Reasons to buy

    Clean, mineral-based formulation

    Suitable for sensitive skin

    Dermatologist-backed brand

    No harsh chemicals

    Reason to avoid

    Mild white cast

    Higher price compared to drugstore sunscreens

    Limited water resistance

    Customer Feedback



    Customers highlight its skin-friendly ingredients and suitability for acne-prone skin. Many users see reduced irritation and breakouts. However, they feel its slightly pricey as compated to other sunscreens.

    Comparison Table

    Product NameSPFFinishBenefits
    The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua GelSPF 50 PA++++Lightweight, non-greasy, semi-matteDeep hydration, no white cast, suitable for oily & acne-prone skin
    Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen GelSPF 50+ PA++++Dewy, glowyBrightens skin, hydrates, and gives instant glow
    Dr. Sheth's Kesar & Kojic Acid SunscreenSPF 50 PA++++Creamy, natural finishHelps with pigmentation, evens skin tone, antioxidant-rich
    Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow SunscreenSPF 50 (PA rating varies)Natural to slightly dewyBrightening, protects from sun damage, antioxidant benefits
    Earth Rhythm Phyto Shield Matte Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50SPF 50+ PA+++Matte, slightly thickBalances oil and leaves no white cast
    UV Doux Tinted Mineral SunscreenSPF 50 PA+++Matte, tintedControls oil, blends skin tone, good for acne-prone skin
    Cureskin Mineral SunscreenSPF 50 PA+++MatteGentle mineral protection, suitable for sensitive & reactive skin

    FAQ – Sunscreen
    Yes, mineral sunscreen is safe for daily use and ideal for sensitive skin.
    Non-comedogenic and mineral sunscreens are less likely to clog pores.
    Use two finger lengths for the face and neck.
    Tinted sunscreens offer light coverage but do not fully replace foundation.
    Reapply every 2–3 hours, especially when outdoors.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The first four products listed in this article are sponsored, and the others are in no particular order of priority.

    Shweta Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Pandey

      Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More

