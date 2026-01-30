Best sunscreens without a white cast: 7 picks for a natural finish and sensitive skin
Does your sunscreen often add a white film to your face while you apply it? It may be time to switch to these sunscreens that do not leave a white cast.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ | Hydrating, Lightweight & Non-Greasy | No White Cast | Broad Spectrum & Blue Light Protection | Clinically Tested - (In-Vivo) | 50 gView Details
Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel With Papaya & Vitamin CView Details
Dr. Sheth's Kesar & Kojic Acid Sunscreen with SPF 50 Pa++++ | For Pigmentation-Free Skin | No White Cast & Light Weight | For Daily Moisturization | For All Skin Types | 50 gView Details
₹448
Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen with Vitamin C & TurmericView Details
Earth Rhythm Phyto Shield Matte Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50, No White Cast, Lightweight, Oxybenzone-FreeView Details
If you have been skipping your daily dose of sunscreen just because you fear it might paint your face a little snowy, then you ought to stop using your traditional sunscreens and start applying a mineral sunscreen. Modern mineral sunscreens are rewriting the rules, blending science and skincare to deliver powerful UV protection without dulling your natural glow.
These mineral sunscreens are infused with refined zinc oxide and advanced dispersion technology that melt seamlessly into the skin, leaving no chalky residue behind. Along with sun defence, these mineral sunscreens give you a simple and subtle look, minus the white cast. Moreover, these mineral sunscreens are perfect for people with sensitive skin as well. So, for all those who are planning to swap their chemically loaded sunscreens with a mineral one, here are our top 7 recommendations.
Top 7 mineral sunscreens:
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ offers broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection in an ultra-light, oil-free aqua gel texture. Its lightweight formula absorbs quickly into the skin, feels weightless, and leaves absolutely no white cast. It perfectly layers under makeup, making it perfect for everyday sun protection against tanning, sun damage, and premature ageing. This sunscreen is infused with hyaluronic acid, which hydrates without clogging pores, making it ideal for oily and acne-prone skin.
Reasons to buy
High SPF 50 & PA++++ broad-spectrum protection.
Lightweight, non-greasy aqua gel that absorbs quickly, without leaving a white cast.
Infused with Hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E, and niacinamide for hydration and antioxidant support.
No white cast, suits normal, oily, acne-prone skin.
Reason to avoid
Texture may feel too dewy for those who prefer matte finishes.
Not suitable for people with very dry skin
Customer Feedback
Customers praise its non-greasy feel, and it leaves no white cast. It is perfect for people with acne-prone skin. Some mention slight stickiness after sweating
Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ provides high sun protection with a hydrating, glow-enhancing gel formula. Its lightweight, non-sticky texture absorbs fast, delivering a fresh, dewy finish that does not leave any white cast. It is an excellent choice for oily and acne-prone skin. This sunscreen is infused with papaya and vitamin C, which help shield the skin from UV damage while boosting natural radiance, perfect for daily outdoor exposure.
Reasons to buy
High SPF 50 & PA++++ broad-spectrum protection. Lightweight, non-greasy aqua gel that absorbs quickly.
Infused with Hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E, and niacinamide for hydration and antioxidant support.
Lightweight gel with no white cast.
Reason to avoid
Frequent reapplication might be a task
Dewy finish might feel sticky or heavy in heat/humidity.
Customer Feedback:
Buyers love the instant glow that this sunscreen provides. It is popular for daily indoor & outdoor use. However, some oily-skin users may find it too shiny. It is appreciated for its easy spreadability.
Dr. Sheth’s Kesar & Kojic Acid Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ combines effective sun protection with visible brightening benefits. Its creamy yet lightweight texture blends effortlessly into the skin, leaving no white cast, making it well-suited for Indian skin tones and daily wear. This sunscreen is enriched with kesar and kojic acid, which help reduce tanning and uneven skin tone while protecting against harmful UVA and UVB rays.
Reasons to buy
Infused with brightening ingredients like kesar/saffron & kojic acid to target dullness and hyperpigmentation.
Lightweight, daily-use sunscreen ideal for those who want cosmetic brightening plus protection.
Reason to avoid
Pricey as compared to other sunscreens
Active brightening ingredients can be sensitising for very sensitive skin.
Customer Feedback
Users gave positive feedback on the brightening effect, appreciated this sunscreen for its even skin tone and claimed that it reduced tanning. However, some oily-skin users reported that the texture might feel a little heavy.
Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 offers reliable sun protection while supporting brighter, healthier-looking skin. Infused with vitamin C, it helps combat sun damage, dullness, and uneven tone. The lightweight cream spreads easily, absorbs well, and leaves no white cast, making it comfortable for everyday use on normal to combination skin in Indian weather conditions.
Reasons to buy
Not very effective on major sunny days
Generally light texture and is suitable for most skin types as a day sunscreen.
Reason to avoid
Effectiveness in strong sun may be less robust than high-grade broad-spectrum sunscreens.
Vitamin C might not be suitable for people with very dry skin.
Customer Feedback
Customers like its brightening effect and report that it is perfect for daily use. Some users, however, report slight oiliness. It is appreciated for its affordable pricing.
Earth Rhythm Phyto Shield Matte Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 offers broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection using zinc oxide, making it suitable for sensitive and acne prone skin. The lightweight mineral formula spreads easily, absorbs quickly, and leaves a soft matte finish without white cast. This sunscreen is enriched with plant based antioxidants, and helps defend against pollution and photo damage while supporting skin barrier health. This reef safe, fragrance free sunscreen works well under makeup for daily outdoor protection and urban living.
Reasons to buy
100% mineral sunscreen with zinc oxide
Suitable for sensitive, acne-prone, and reactive skin
Matte finish ideal for oily and combination skin
Fragrance-free and reef-safe formulation
Layers well under makeup without greasiness
Broad spectrum SPF 50 protection for daily use
Reason to avoid
May feel slightly heavy for very dry skin
Requires proper blending to avoid minimal white cast on deeper skin tones
Mineral texture may not appeal to fans of gel-based sunscreens
Price point slightly higher than chemical sunscreen alternatives
Customer Feedback
Customers often appreciate the sunscreen’s matte finish and mineral formulation, especially those with sensitive or acne-prone skin. Many reviews highlight that it does not sting the eyes and works well under makeup.
UV Doux Tinted Mineral Sunscreen offers SPF 50 PA+++ protection with a lightweight, silicone-based texture. Its tinted formula helps even out skin tone while shielding the skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays. This sunscreen is designed for daily use, blends smoothly without leaving a white cast and works well under makeup.It is ideal for normal to oily skin types and helps control excess oil while providing effective sun defence.
Reasons to buy
Tinted formula reduces white cast
Matte, silicone-based finish
Works well under makeup
Broad-spectrum protection
Reason to avoid
Tint may not suit all skin tones
It contains silicones
Not ideal for very dry skin
Customer Feedback
Users frequently praise its non-greasy texture and makeup-friendly finish. Many customers like the tint for minimising dullness. Some reviewers, however, feel the shade range is limited and may appear slightly orangey on certain skin tones.
Cureskin Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ is a gentle, dermatologist-designed sunscreen formulated with zinc oxide to protect against UVA and UVB damage. It is free from harmful chemicals, making it suitable for sensitive and acne-prone skin. The lightweight formula absorbs well and helps prevent sunburn, tanning, and pigmentation, without leavinng any white cast. It is designed for daily use and supports long-term skin health while minimising irritation and breakouts.
Reasons to buy
Clean, mineral-based formulation
Suitable for sensitive skin
Dermatologist-backed brand
No harsh chemicals
Reason to avoid
Mild white cast
Higher price compared to drugstore sunscreens
Limited water resistance
Customer Feedback
Customers highlight its skin-friendly ingredients and suitability for acne-prone skin. Many users see reduced irritation and breakouts. However, they feel its slightly pricey as compated to other sunscreens.
Comparison Table
|Product Name
|SPF
|Finish
|Benefits
|The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel
|SPF 50 PA++++
|Lightweight, non-greasy, semi-matte
|Deep hydration, no white cast, suitable for oily & acne-prone skin
|Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel
|SPF 50+ PA++++
|Dewy, glowy
|Brightens skin, hydrates, and gives instant glow
|Dr. Sheth's Kesar & Kojic Acid Sunscreen
|SPF 50 PA++++
|Creamy, natural finish
|Helps with pigmentation, evens skin tone, antioxidant-rich
|Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen
|SPF 50 (PA rating varies)
|Natural to slightly dewy
|Brightening, protects from sun damage, antioxidant benefits
|Earth Rhythm Phyto Shield Matte Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50
|SPF 50+ PA+++
|Matte, slightly thick
|Balances oil and leaves no white cast
|UV Doux Tinted Mineral Sunscreen
|SPF 50 PA+++
|Matte, tinted
|Controls oil, blends skin tone, good for acne-prone skin
|Cureskin Mineral Sunscreen
|SPF 50 PA+++
|Matte
|Gentle mineral protection, suitable for sensitive & reactive skin
Daily UV protection made easy with sunscreens under ₹500 that defend and nourish your skin
8 Top-rated moisturisers for oily skin that feel lightweight and control excess oil throughout the day
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The first four products listed in this article are sponsored, and the others are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Pandey
Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.