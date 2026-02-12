Looking for a non-greasy sunscreen? These 7 lightweight sunscreens may work for everyday use

Who says sunscreens have to be greasy and heavy to make a lasting impression? Lightweight sunscreens do the job just right. Perfect for oily and acne-prone skin, these fast-absorbing, often non-comedogenic formulas prevent clogged pores, reduce white cast, and sit comfortably under makeup. These lightweight sunscreens offer essential broad-spectrum UV protection without the heavy, greasy feel of traditional lotions, making them ideal for hot and humid climates. These lightweight sunscreens are your best bet (Adobe Stock) Their airy and quick-absorbing formula also makes it breathable and perfect for daily wear. Along with sun protection, most of these lightweight sunscreens hydrate your skin and keep it nourished. So, in case you wish to invest in a lightweight sunscreen, here are our top 7 picks for you. Top 7 lightweight sunscreens

Sunscreen with hyaluronic acids, the Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel offers broad-spectrum SPF 50 PA++++ (CTRI/2025/07/090388) protection while deeply hydrating the skin. It prevents UV damage, tanning, and dehydration without clogging pores. Its lightweight gel texture absorbs quickly and leaves no white cast, making it ideal for daily use. This sunscreen is suitable for oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin, layers well under makeup and feels comfortable even in humid weather.

Reasons to buy High SPF 50 & PA++++ broad-spectrum protection. Lightweight, non-greasy aqua gel that absorbs quickly. Infused with Hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E, and niacinamide for hydration and antioxidant support. No white cast, suits normal, oily, acne-prone skin. Reason to avoid Texture may feel too dewy for those who prefer matte finishes. Not suitable for people with very dry skin

Customer Feedback Customers love its lightweight, non-greasy feel, without leaving a white cast. It is perfect for people with oily or acne-prone skin. Some mention slight stickiness after sweating.

Dr. Sheth’s Kesar & Kojic Acid Sunscreen combines advanced sun protection with pigmentation-care ingredients. With SPF 50 PA++++, it shields skin from harmful UV rays while helping reduce dark spots and uneven tone. This sunscreen is infused with saffron and kojic acid, which support brighter-looking skin. Its creamy texture blends well without leaving a strong white cast, making it suitable for daily use, especially for normal to dry skin.

Reasons to buy Infused with brightening ingredients like kesar/saffron & kojic acid to target dullness and hyperpigmentation. Lightweight, daily-use sunscreen ideal for those who want cosmetic brightening plus protection. Reason to avoid Pricey as compared to other sunscreens Active brightening ingredients can be sensitising for very sensitive skin.

Customer Feedback

Users gave positive feedback on the brightening effect, appreciated this sunscreen for its even skin tone and claimed that it reduced tanning. However, some oily-skin users reported that the texture might feel a little heavy.



Get a radiant and hydrating finish with Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ (CTRI/2025/03/083452). Enriched with vitamin C and papaya extracts, this sunscreen helps brighten dull skin while protecting against UVA and UVB rays. Its water-based, light fragrance formula spreads easily and absorbs fast without greasiness. Designed for daily wear, this sunscreen suits normal to dry skin types and gives a healthy, dewy glow without heaviness.

Reasons to buy High SPF 50 & PA++++ broad-spectrum protection. Lightweight, non-greasy aqua gel that absorbs quickly. Infused with Hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E, and niacinamide for hydration and antioxidant support. Lightweight gel with no white cast. Reason to avoid Frequent reapplication might be a task. Dewy finish might feel sticky or heavy in heat/humidity.

Customer Feedback: Buyers love the instant glow that this sunscreen provides. It is popular for daily indoor & outdoor use. However, some oily-skin users may find it too shiny. It is appreciated for its easy spreadability.





Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen provides SPF 50 sun protection while enhancing skin radiance. Formulated with vitamin C and turmeric, this sunscreen helps fight sun damage, dullness, and uneven tone. This lotion-based texture spreads smoothly and absorbs gradually, leaving a natural glow. The best part is that this sunscreen is free from harsh chemicals and is suitable for everyday use. It works best for normal to dry skin types seeking gentle sun care with added skincare benefits.

Reasons to buy Budget-friendly daily sunscreen with vitamin C for glow and antioxidant support. Lightweight texture, suitable for most skin types as a day sunscreen. Reason to avoid Effectiveness in strong sun may be less robust than high-grade broad-spectrum sunscreens. Vitamin C might not be suitable for people with very dry skin.

Customer Feedback

Customers like the fact that this sunscreen gives a brightening effect and report that it is perfect for daily use. Some users, however, report slight oiliness. It is appreciated for its affordable pricing.





Minimalist Cream Sunscreen SPF 50 offers effective broad-spectrum protection in a no-nonsense, fragrance-free formula. Designed for sensitive skin, it protects against UVA and UVB rays while maintaining skin barrier health. The lightweight cream texture blends evenly and provides a natural finish without excessive shine. With minimal ingredients and no added fragrance, this sunscreen is ideal for users who prefer dermatologist-focused formulations for consistent daily sun protection.



Reasons to buy Provides a lightweight, broad-spectrum protection Fragrance-free formula, does not leave a white cast Perfect for all skin types Reason to avoid Finish may feel slightly heavy on oily skin

Customer Feedback

Customers like this sunscreen’s fragrance-free formula and the fact that it is perfect for people with sensitive skin. It does not leave a white cast.

Be Bodywise Ultra Light Sunscreen delivers SPF 50 protection in a fast-absorbing, non-greasy formula. This lightweight sunscreen is perfect for people with acne-prone and oily skin, as it helps protect against sun damage without clogging pores. The lightweight texture feels comfortable for long wear and works well under makeup. Regular use helps prevent tanning and sun-induced skin stress, making it a practical option for everyday urban exposure.

Reasons to buy Broad-spectrum sunscreen with high sun protection Lightweight texture, perfect for long run Prevents tanning and sunburn Reason to avoid May not suit very dry skin

Customer Feedback

Lakme Sun Expert SPF 50 PA+++ Super Matte Sunscreen Lotion provides strong sun protection with a shine-free finish. Designed for Indian weather, it helps prevent tanning and sunburn while keeping skin matte for hours. The lotion blends quickly and suits oily to combination skin types. Its affordable pricing and availability make it a popular choice for daily outdoor use and regular sun exposure.

Reasons to buy Budget-friendly non-sticky sunscreen with strong sun protection. Prevents tanning and sunburn Perfect for a sweat-proof, matte look Reason to avoid Can leave a mild white cast on deeper skin tones Not good for someone who prefers a glossy finish

Customer Feedback

Customers like its non-sticky, matte finish. It prevents tanning and sunburn but can leave a mild white cast on deeper skin tones. Comparison Table

Product Name SPF Finish Key Benefits The Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ Natural Hydrating, no white cast Aqualogica Glow+ SPF 50+ PA++++ Dewy Brightening, lightweight Dr. Sheth’s Kesar & Kojic SPF 50 PA++++ Creamy Pigmentation care Mamaearth Vitamin C SPF 50 PA+++ Natural glow Radiance, gentle care Minimalist Cream Sunscreen SPF 50 Natural Sensitive-skin friendly Be Bodywise Ultra Light SPF 50 Natural-matte Acne-friendly Lakme Sun Expert SPF 50 PA+++ Super matte Oil control

FAQ: Lightweight sunscreen Is sunscreen necessary for oily skin? Yes, oily skin still needs sun protection to prevent acne marks, tanning, and premature ageing. Which sunscreen texture is best for oily skin? Gel, aqua gel, or silicone-based sunscreens work best. Will sunscreen clog pores? Non-comedogenic sunscreens are designed not to clog pores. How often should oily skin reapply sunscreen? Every 2–3 hours when outdoors. Can oily skin skip moisturiser if using sunscreen? Hydrating gel sunscreens can replace moisturiser in humid weather.