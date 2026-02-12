Edit Profile
    Looking for a non-greasy sunscreen? These 7 lightweight sunscreens may work for everyday use

    Lightweight sunscreens get absorbed fast and do not leave a greasy or oily finish, making them perfect for oily and acne-prone skin. Here are the top 7 lightweight sunscreens for you to try.

    Updated on: Feb 12, 2026 11:33 AM IST
    By Shweta Pandey
    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Product

    The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ | Hydrating, Lightweight & Non-Greasy | No White Cast | Broad Spectrum & Blue Light Protection | Clinically Tested - (In-Vivo) | 50 g

    ...
    Dr. Sheth's Kesar & Kojic Acid Sunscreen | In-Vivo Tested | Pigmentation-Free, Glowing & Protected Skin | SPF 50+ PA++++ | Lightweight, Zero White Cast | 50 g

    ...
    Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel With Papaya & Vitamin C

    ...
    Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen with Vitamin C & Turmeric

    ...
    Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA

    ...
    Who says sunscreens have to be greasy and heavy to make a lasting impression? Lightweight sunscreens do the job just right. Perfect for oily and acne-prone skin, these fast-absorbing, often non-comedogenic formulas prevent clogged pores, reduce white cast, and sit comfortably under makeup. These lightweight sunscreens offer essential broad-spectrum UV protection without the heavy, greasy feel of traditional lotions, making them ideal for hot and humid climates.

    These lightweight sunscreens are your best bet (Adobe Stock)
    Their airy and quick-absorbing formula also makes it breathable and perfect for daily wear. Along with sun protection, most of these lightweight sunscreens hydrate your skin and keep it nourished.

    So, in case you wish to invest in a lightweight sunscreen, here are our top 7 picks for you.

    Top 7 lightweight sunscreens

    Sunscreen with hyaluronic acids, the Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel offers broad-spectrum SPF 50 PA++++ (CTRI/2025/07/090388) protection while deeply hydrating the skin. It prevents UV damage, tanning, and dehydration without clogging pores. Its lightweight gel texture absorbs quickly and leaves no white cast, making it ideal for daily use. This sunscreen is suitable for oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin, layers well under makeup and feels comfortable even in humid weather.

    High SPF 50 & PA++++ broad-spectrum protection.

    Lightweight, non-greasy aqua gel that absorbs quickly.

    Infused with Hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E, and niacinamide for hydration and antioxidant support.

    No white cast, suits normal, oily, acne-prone skin.

    Reason to avoid

    Texture may feel too dewy for those who prefer matte finishes.

    Not suitable for people with very dry skin

    Customer Feedback

    Customers love its lightweight, non-greasy feel, without leaving a white cast. It is perfect for people with oily or acne-prone skin. Some mention slight stickiness after sweating.

    Dr. Sheth’s Kesar & Kojic Acid Sunscreen combines advanced sun protection with pigmentation-care ingredients. With SPF 50 PA++++, it shields skin from harmful UV rays while helping reduce dark spots and uneven tone. This sunscreen is infused with saffron and kojic acid, which support brighter-looking skin. Its creamy texture blends well without leaving a strong white cast, making it suitable for daily use, especially for normal to dry skin.

    Reasons to buy

    Infused with brightening ingredients like kesar/saffron & kojic acid to target dullness and hyperpigmentation.

    ...

    Lightweight, daily-use sunscreen ideal for those who want cosmetic brightening plus protection.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Pricey as compared to other sunscreens

    Active brightening ingredients can be sensitising for very sensitive skin.

    Customer Feedback
    Users gave positive feedback on the brightening effect, appreciated this sunscreen for its even skin tone and claimed that it reduced tanning. However, some oily-skin users reported that the texture might feel a little heavy.


    Get a radiant and hydrating finish with Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ (CTRI/2025/03/083452). Enriched with vitamin C and papaya extracts, this sunscreen helps brighten dull skin while protecting against UVA and UVB rays. Its water-based, light fragrance formula spreads easily and absorbs fast without greasiness. Designed for daily wear, this sunscreen suits normal to dry skin types and gives a healthy, dewy glow without heaviness.

    Reasons to buy

    High SPF 50 & PA++++ broad-spectrum protection.

    ...

    ...

    ...

    Lightweight gel with no white cast.

    ...

    Frequent reapplication might be a task.

    Dewy finish might feel sticky or heavy in heat/humidity.

    Customer Feedback:

    Buyers love the instant glow that this sunscreen provides. It is popular for daily indoor & outdoor use. However, some oily-skin users may find it too shiny. It is appreciated for its easy spreadability.

    Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen provides SPF 50 sun protection while enhancing skin radiance. Formulated with vitamin C and turmeric, this sunscreen helps fight sun damage, dullness, and uneven tone. This lotion-based texture spreads smoothly and absorbs gradually, leaving a natural glow. The best part is that this sunscreen is free from harsh chemicals and is suitable for everyday use. It works best for normal to dry skin types seeking gentle sun care with added skincare benefits.

    Reasons to buy

    Budget-friendly daily sunscreen with vitamin C for glow and antioxidant support.

    ...

    Lightweight texture, suitable for most skin types as a day sunscreen.

    ...

    Effectiveness in strong sun may be less robust than high-grade broad-spectrum sunscreens.

    Vitamin C might not be suitable for people with very dry skin.

    Customer Feedback
    Customers like the fact that this sunscreen gives a brightening effect and report that it is perfect for daily use. Some users, however, report slight oiliness. It is appreciated for its affordable pricing.

    Minimalist Cream Sunscreen SPF 50 offers effective broad-spectrum protection in a no-nonsense, fragrance-free formula. Designed for sensitive skin, it protects against UVA and UVB rays while maintaining skin barrier health. The lightweight cream texture blends evenly and provides a natural finish without excessive shine. With minimal ingredients and no added fragrance, this sunscreen is ideal for users who prefer dermatologist-focused formulations for consistent daily sun protection.

    Reasons to buy

    Provides a lightweight, broad-spectrum protection

    ...

    ...

    Perfect for all skin types

    ...

    Finish may feel slightly heavy on oily skin

    Customer Feedback
    Customers like this sunscreen’s fragrance-free formula and the fact that it is perfect for people with sensitive skin. It does not leave a white cast.

    Be Bodywise Ultra Light Sunscreen delivers SPF 50 protection in a fast-absorbing, non-greasy formula. This lightweight sunscreen is perfect for people with acne-prone and oily skin, as it helps protect against sun damage without clogging pores. The lightweight texture feels comfortable for long wear and works well under makeup. Regular use helps prevent tanning and sun-induced skin stress, making it a practical option for everyday urban exposure.

    Reasons to buy

    Broad-spectrum sunscreen with high sun protection

    ...

    ...

    Prevents tanning and sunburn

    ...

    May not suit very dry skin

    Customer Feedback
    Customers like the fact that this sunscreen gives a brightening effect and report that it is perfect for daily use. Some users, however, report slight oiliness. It is appreciated for its affordable pricing.

    Lakme Sun Expert SPF 50 PA+++ Super Matte Sunscreen Lotion provides strong sun protection with a shine-free finish. Designed for Indian weather, it helps prevent tanning and sunburn while keeping skin matte for hours. The lotion blends quickly and suits oily to combination skin types. Its affordable pricing and availability make it a popular choice for daily outdoor use and regular sun exposure.

    ...

    Budget-friendly non-sticky sunscreen with strong sun protection.

    Prevents tanning and sunburn

    Perfect for a sweat-proof, matte look

    ...

    Can leave a mild white cast on deeper skin tones

    Not good for someone who prefers a glossy finish

    Customer Feedback
    Customers like its non-sticky, matte finish. It prevents tanning and sunburn but can leave a mild white cast on deeper skin tones.

    Comparison Table

    Product Name

    SPF

    Finish

    Key Benefits

    The Derma Co Hyaluronic SunscreenSPF 50 PA++++NaturalHydrating, no white cast
    Aqualogica Glow+SPF 50+ PA++++DewyBrightening, lightweight
    Dr. Sheth’s Kesar & KojicSPF 50 PA++++CreamyPigmentation care
    Mamaearth Vitamin CSPF 50 PA+++Natural glowRadiance, gentle care
    Minimalist Cream SunscreenSPF 50NaturalSensitive-skin friendly
    Be Bodywise Ultra LightSPF 50Natural-matteAcne-friendly
    Lakme Sun ExpertSPF 50 PA+++Super matteOil control

    FAQ: Lightweight sunscreen
    Yes, oily skin still needs sun protection to prevent acne marks, tanning, and premature ageing.
    Gel, aqua gel, or silicone-based sunscreens work best.
    Non-comedogenic sunscreens are designed not to clog pores.
    Every 2–3 hours when outdoors.
    Hydrating gel sunscreens can replace moisturiser in humid weather.

    Disclaimer: This article has been created in partnership with Honasa(MamaEarth). It reflects independent editorial judgement along with inputs provided for this collaboration.

    Shweta Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Pandey

      Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More

    News/Lifestyle/Health/Looking For A Non-greasy Sunscreen? These 7 Lightweight Sunscreens May Work For Everyday Use
