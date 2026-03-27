Dermatologist shares 5 everyday mistakes that damage your skin: ‘Resting chin in palms...’

Breakouts and irritations are among the most common skincare issues people face, causing anxiety and frustration, even if doing everything right. Avoid touching your face to prevent breakouts! (Google Gemini)

Whether it is adhering to a strict and disciplined skincare sequence or picking expensive, formulated products, many still struggle to achieve clear, healthy skin.



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The problem may not lie in what you are doing, but in what you are unknowingly doing wrong. This is where lifestyle habits come into play. Since they are part of mundane, everyday routines, they slip into muscle memory and go unnoticed, even when they are silently harming your skin.

To understand which habits are red flags, we asked Dr Akanksha Agarwal, founder-director and head of aesthetic services, Centre for Aesthetics (CFA). She identified a few habits that many people unknowingly get wrong.

1. Washing face too aggressively In the morning rush, or with the belief that cleansing or scrubbing harder will remove dirt more effectively, many people end up damaging their skin.

However, this is a mistake the dermatologist cautioned against as harsh cleansing can strip the skin of its natural oils and weaken its protective barrier.

“Scrubbing hard strips away the skin’s natural protective oils, weakening the skin barrier, causing dryness, redness, irritation, and sometimes even more breakouts, as the skin produces extra oil to compensate,” Dr Agarwal warned.



What should you use instead? She recommended a gentle cleanser and using lukewarm water, instead of extremely hot or cold water.