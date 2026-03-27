Dermatologist shares 5 everyday mistakes that damage your skin: ‘Resting chin in palms...’
If you frequently experience breakouts, reconsider your habits as they may be transferring germs to your face.
Breakouts and irritations are among the most common skincare issues people face, causing anxiety and frustration, even if doing everything right.
Whether it is adhering to a strict and disciplined skincare sequence or picking expensive, formulated products, many still struggle to achieve clear, healthy skin.
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The problem may not lie in what you are doing, but in what you are unknowingly doing wrong. This is where lifestyle habits come into play. Since they are part of mundane, everyday routines, they slip into muscle memory and go unnoticed, even when they are silently harming your skin.
To understand which habits are red flags, we asked Dr Akanksha Agarwal, founder-director and head of aesthetic services, Centre for Aesthetics (CFA). She identified a few habits that many people unknowingly get wrong.
1. Washing face too aggressively
In the morning rush, or with the belief that cleansing or scrubbing harder will remove dirt more effectively, many people end up damaging their skin.
However, this is a mistake the dermatologist cautioned against as harsh cleansing can strip the skin of its natural oils and weaken its protective barrier.
“Scrubbing hard strips away the skin’s natural protective oils, weakening the skin barrier, causing dryness, redness, irritation, and sometimes even more breakouts, as the skin produces extra oil to compensate,” Dr Agarwal warned.
What should you use instead? She recommended a gentle cleanser and using lukewarm water, instead of extremely hot or cold water.
2. Touching face
Unknowingly, you may touch your face, but this small action transfers bacteria from everyday surfaces directly onto your skin.
“ Our hands collect bacteria from phones, keyboards, door handles, and countless other surfaces,” the dermat noted, reminding us how hands touch surfaces containing bacteria.
Most of the time, touching the face involves actions like, as the dermatologist pointed out, “Avoid resting the chin in the palms, rubbing the eyes, and even the temptation to touch or pick at pimples.” All of these result in inflammation, clogged pores and stubborn acne that take a long time to heal.
3. Sleeping with makeup on
While it is a no-brainer to remove makeup before sleeping, sometimes one can get too tired. Dr Agarwal warns that if you don't remove makeup, it can clog pores and prevent the skin from repairing overnight, which not only causes acne but also faster ageing and dullness.
4. Blindly following skincare trends
It is not advisable to jump on the bandwagon without doing your proper research. The dermatologist acknowledged this, strongly voicing that it is incorrect to go by what the latest trend is on social media.
“From harsh exfoliating acids to layering multiple serums, many people overuse viral products without understanding their own skin’s needs,” he shared a reality check.
It is vital to understand that what works for an influencer may not work for you, as when you keep overloading the face with many ingredients, the doctor reminded one is at risk of damaged skin barrier, causing senstivity, breakouts and long-term dryness.
5. Skipping sunscreen
Sunscreen is a fundamental pillar of skin health. The dermatologist advised applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen each morning to reduce the risk of dark spots, uneven tone, wrinkles and premature ageing. It is necessary even on cloudy days or when sitting by windows or driving.
Lastly, the dermatologist emphasised drinking enough water as a preventive measure as low water intake can make the skin appear dull, tight and tired. Often, water consumption decreases while carbonated drinks and caffeinated beverages increase, especially in the summer. It is high time on priortises staying adequately hydrated.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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