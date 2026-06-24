Dior, Rick Owens pivot fashion show timings as Paris hits record high temperatures

With nearly half of France under a red alert, authorities have launched an emergency plan to protect the public. Because air conditioning is rare in French homes and buildings, the capital has been transformed to handle the heat.

An intense, record-breaking heatwave has gripped France. Temperatures are soaring to nearly 40°C, pushing Paris into a "red alert" safety bracket. But since the show must go on, Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2027 is officially underway. Now, luxury brands are being forced to radically adapt to the stifling climate.

The government has banned public drinking in red alert zones to prevent dehydration. Outdoor sports, parties, and concerts have been cancelled or strictly limited.

Patrols have also been stepped up at rivers and canals to stop people from illegally diving in to cool off, which has caused a rise in drownings. Meanwhile, major tourist hubs like the Eiffel Tower have set up heavy-duty misting stations and free water points.

Brands are rescheduling show timings To protect guests, models, and staff from what people online are calling a "punishing" environment, several fashion houses have completely changed their schedules:

Dior moved its runway show from a scorching 2:30 PM slot forward to 9:00 AM.

Rick Owens shifted his midday Thursday show to a cooler morning slot at 10:00 AM.

Brands keeping evening slots have had to get creative. For Louis Vuitton’s Tuesday night show, designer Pharrell Williams used a massive artificial waterfall as a backdrop. The brand also handed out endless water and gave workers extended breaks. Even at 9:00 PM, temperatures stayed well above 30°C.