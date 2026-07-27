3 held for multiple thefts at abandoned marriage palace in Ludhiana

Three persons, who allegedly stole furniture, electrical equipment and building fixtures from a marriage palace in Dhandra village over the past several months, were caught red-handed when they returned to the building to commit another theft, police said on Sunday. The accused were identified as Jagpreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh and Vikramjit Singh, alias Bobby. (HT FILE)

The accused were identified as Jagpreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh and Vikramjit Singh, alias Bobby. Sadar police have registered a case against them under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The marriage palace was constructed around five years ago on panchayat land under the Shyama Prasad Mukherji Scheme. However, it was never put into regular use and had remained locked, allegedly allowing the accused to repeatedly target the property.

According to Balwinder Singh, watchman in the village, he was on night patrol when he heard noises from inside the marriage palace. Suspecting a theft, he informed the village sarpanch, who alerted the police and residents.

When police and villagers reached the spot, they found the building extensively damaged, with several items already missing. The three accused were caught red handed while collecting some articles.

Police said the accused had allegedly been stealing items from the building over the past several months. The stolen property included 125 ceiling fans, an inverter, batteries from a solar power system, 16 chairs, around 50 aluminium ceiling panels, iron and aluminium gates, windows, doors, door frames, taps and other fixtures, they said.

Jagdev Singh, husband of village sarpanch Harjeet Kaur, said the accused took advantage of the building remaining unused and gradually removed valuable items over several months without attracting attention.

Head constable Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused had confessed to the thefts. Police are now working to recover the stolen property and ascertain where it was sold. An FIR has been registered under Sections 331(4), and 305 of the BNS.