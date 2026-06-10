Dehydration headache or regular migraine? Physician explains the difference and prevention tips

Do you also get frequent headaches in summer? While they may seem like a result of stress, too much screentime or lack of sleep, these factors are often interconnected. In many cases, the trigger may actually be simpler than you think, and it can worsen during hot weather. Some may get confused if it is migraine, as it is also quite common in hot months. Let's understand the differences and how you can tell them apart.



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Dr Manas Chatterjee, senior consultant physician at Kailash Hospital, Noida, explained that dehydration is one of the main reasons behind summer headaches. You may think you are drinking enough because you are having cold drinks and icy beverages, but you still end up getting headaches. In reality, these drinks may not hydrate the body as effectively as plain water.

“Hot weather increases fluid loss from the body much faster than people realise. By the time the headache starts, the body may already be dehydrated,” Dr Chatterjee expressed concern.

What actually happens in your body when you are dehydrated? Dehydration may feel like simple thirst, but inside the body, a whole chain reaction begins. So, what exactly happens when fluid loss starts affecting circulation, electrolyte balance and temperature regulation, eventually leading to a dull headache or even a migraine flare-up?

“During extreme heat, the body continuously loses water through sweating. When the body doesn't get those fluids back in time, things start going off balance quietly. Blood circulation takes a hit, electrolyte levels begin to shift, and what started as mild thirst can quickly turn into something the body genuinely struggles to keep up with,” the doctor outlined the physiological side effects of dehydration.

“This can sometimes trigger headaches. In people who already suffer from migraines, dehydration may act as a strong trigger and make attacks more frequent during the summer months," he added.

When can dehydration happen? You may think dehydration happens only when you spend long hours outdoors, but the physician cautioned that it can also happen while travelling in the heat, exercising, staying in an air-conditioned room for too long, skipping plain water or relying too much on soda and other sugary drinks.

How can you identify a dehydration headache? So, how can you tell the difference between a regular migraine and a dehydration-related headache? The doctor explained that dehydration-related headaches begin as a dull heaviness around the forehead or sides of the head. For some people, it remains a low, pressing weight through the day, while for others, it can gradually build into a throbbing pain that makes even basic tasks feel challenging. In comparison, migraines are more intense as other signs like nausea, dizziness, blurred vision and light and sound sensitivity also accompany.

Signs your body may be dehydrated Dr Chatterjee noted that thirst is not always the first warning sign of dehydration. Sometimes, symptoms may show up in other ways. Apart from headaches, here are the signs he outlined: