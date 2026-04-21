Struggling with back pain? Doctor shares 5 daily habits that can help protect your lower spine

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is shedding light on five everyday habits that can help safeguard your spine from long-term damage and reduce the risk of injury . In an Instagram video shared on April 19, the physical highlights, “Back health is less about one big injury and more about how you distribute stress over time.”

If you’re dealing with persistent back pain , the cause may not be a single injury but the small, everyday habits you barely notice. From the way you position your screen to how long you remain seated, these daily patterns quietly shape how your spine handles stress . Over time, it’s this repeated strain – not one dramatic incident – that can take a toll on your back health.

Screen at eye level According to Dr Sood, positioning your screen at eye level encourages a neutral head posture which shifts your body’s centre of gravity. This redistribution helps ease the load on the lower spine, thereby reducing pressure in the lumbar region.

He explains, “A low screen leads to forward head posture and thoracic rounding. This shifts the center of gravity forward, reduces lumbar lordosis, and increases disc pressure in the lower spine. Over time, more load is placed on passive structures instead of muscles, contributing to strain and pain.”

Lift with hips and knees Dr Sood recommends lifting with your hips and knees rather than straining your waist. This approach shifts the load onto stronger, more stable muscle groups – like the glutes and hamstrings – helping reduce unnecessary pressure on the lower back and lowering the risk of injury.

He notes, “Bending at the waist increases compressive and shear forces on spinal discs. Hip hinging distributes load to stronger muscles like the glutes and hamstrings while maintaining a neutral spine. This reduces stress on discs and ligaments and lowers injury risk.”

Take movement breaks For those with desk jobs, prolonged sitting places sustained pressure on the lower spine, reduces blood circulation, and leads to muscle fatigue over time – factors that can gradually contribute to discomfort and injury. This is why incorporating regular movement breaks, even short walks, is essential to restore circulation, ease stiffness, and keep your back healthy.

The physician highlights, “Prolonged sitting increases disc pressure, reduces blood flow, and causes muscle fatigue. Intervertebral discs rely on movement to exchange nutrients and remove waste. Short walks or stretches restore circulation, reduce stiffness, and reset posture before fatigue leads to strain.”

Use a supportive mattress Your bedtime habits – including the mattress you sleep on – can have a significant impact on your back health. The physician notes that a sagging mattress can leave your spine misaligned throughout the night, placing unnecessary strain on the discs and ligaments. In contrast, a supportive mattress helps maintain a neutral spine position, reducing stress on your back.

He explains, “A sagging mattress allows the spine to fall out of alignment, creating sustained stress on discs and ligaments overnight. Since muscles are less active during sleep, proper support is critical to maintain neutral spinal positioning and prevent morning stiffness.”

Strengthen your core According to Dr Sood, strong core muscles play a crucial role in stabilising the spine and minimising micro-movements between the vertebrae. Without this support, repeated small stresses can build up over time, placing added strain on the discs and ligaments and increasing the risk of discomfort or injury.

He emphasises, “Core muscles stabilize the spine and limit micro-movements between vertebrae. Without this support, repetitive small stresses accumulate on discs and ligaments. Strengthening the core improves stability and reduces chronic low back strain.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.