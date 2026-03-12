Weak knees at 40? Orthopaedic surgeon explains 4 keys reasons behind premature knee arthritis, shares prevention tips

Our knees are one of the body’s most hardworking joints, silently carrying our entire weight and enabling everyday movements – from walking and climbing stairs to simple daily tasks. Yet they often go unnoticed until pain begins to interfere with mobility. In recent years, knee discomfort has become increasingly common, especially among older adults, with osteoarthritis emerging as one of the most widespread joint conditions in India. Knee pain starts with negligence and lifestyle habits. (Unsplash)

Experts warn that cases are rising steadily, but the encouraging news is that many of the underlying causes are preventable. With timely awareness and a few lifestyle changes, it may be possible to protect knee health and reduce the risk of long-term joint damage.

HT Lifestyle reached out the Dr Akhilesh Rathi – the director of robotics, joint replacement, orthopaedics and sports injury at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, Paschim Vihar, and the founder of Rathi Orthopedics and Spine Clinic in Dwarka, New Delhi – to gain his expert insights on the matter.

He explains, “Our knee joint works like a smooth mechanical hinge. The ends of the bones are covered with cartilage – a soft, shock-absorbing layer that allows painless movement. When this cartilage gradually wears out, the bones start rubbing against each other. This leads to pain, swelling, stiffness and sometimes the frightening feeling that the knee may give way while walking. Medically, this is called osteoarthritis.”

Why knees start failing Dr Rathi highlights, “Earlier, knee arthritis was mostly seen after 60 years of age. Today I routinely see patients in their 40s and even late 30s. The reason is not fate – it is lifestyle.” He outlines the following reasons for prematurely weaker knees:

1. Excess body weight Increasing body weight places additional strain on the knees. Dr Rathi highlights that every extra kilogram of body weight can translate to nearly three times that load on the knee joints, significantly increasing the pressure they must bear during everyday activities such as walking, climbing stairs, or standing.

He emphasises, “Every extra kilogram of body weight puts nearly three to four kilograms of additional pressure on the knee joint while walking. Over years, the cartilage simply cannot tolerate this load.”

2. Weak thigh muscles According to the surgeon, strong thigh muscles – particularly the front quadriceps – act as a natural support system for the knees. When these muscles weaken due to years of inactivity or prolonged sitting, the knees lose an important source of stability and support.

He explains, “The quadriceps muscles in the front of the thigh act as a natural support system for the knee. When these muscles weaken due to inactivity or long sitting hours, the knee loses stability. That is when patients experience ‘buckling’.”

3. Sedentary routine According to Dr Rathi, a sedentary lifestyle, prolonged sitting – often linked to desk-bound jobs – and little to no physical activity are key contributors to knee instability and pain later in life.

He highlights, “Desk jobs, long screen time, and almost no physical activity have become the most common risk factors I see today.”

4. Old injuries Dr Rathi highlights that the ghosts of past ligament or meniscus injuries can come back to haunt you later in life, especially if they were not treated or rehabilitated properly at the time. He warns that unresolved knee injuries can gradually damage the joint and significantly increase the risk of developing arthritis in the future.

The surgeon cautions, “A ligament tear or meniscus injury in youth, even if ignored at that time, often turns into arthritis years later.”

The biggest myth about rest Dr Rathi highlights that one of the biggest myths surrounding knee pain is that rest alone can cure it. In his practice, he often sees people who begin avoiding walking or movement as soon as the pain starts, believing it will help the knee recover. However, he warns that this approach can actually make the problem worse. According to him, prolonged immobility does not cure knee pain – it often leads to greater stiffness and reduced joint function over time.

The surgeon emphasises, “A knee doesn’t heal by being immobilised – it only becomes stiff. Controlled movement is essential. The joint receives nutrition through motion. Without activity, stiffness increases and muscles weaken further.”