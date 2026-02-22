Morning joint stiffness? Orthopaedic doctor shares 8 warning signs of inflammatory arthritis
Learn to identify the first signs of inflammatory arthritis before it causes lasting joint damage.
Early morning, do your knees feel creakier and fingers stiffer than usual? Usually, they are shrugged off as something due to ageing. But while this is ageing, it may also point to something more serious, like inflammatory arthritis.
HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Vivek Dahiya, senior director, Orthopaedics at Medanta, Gurugram, to understand why inflammatory joint disease should not be dismissed, and how persistent and worsening joint discomfort could be an early warning sign of inflammatory arthritis- a group of autoimmune conditions that require timely diagnosis and treatment to prevent irreversible damage and maintain quality of life.
What is inflammatory arthritis?
Joint pain can have different causes. Many may think it is happening because of age-related osteoarthritis (OA), but it can also be related to inflammatory arthritis (IA).
The orthopaedic doctor explained, revealing the differences. “OA is typically mechanical – the cartilage cushioning your joints wears down over time, leading to bone-on-bone friction. Pain often worsens with activity and improves with rest."
But for inflammatory arthritis, it is a bit different. “Inflammatory arthritis, however, is an autoimmune condition where the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks its own healthy tissues, primarily the joints. This systemic inflammation can affect other organs as well and behaves differently,” he explained.
So while osteoarthritis occurs due to the wear-and-tear, with pain worsening on activity and easing with rest, inflammatory arthritis is an autoimmune condition, causing persistent joint pain, swelling and systemic effects.
Early signs of inflammatory arthritis
Dr Dahiya revealed the early warning signs of inflammatory arthritis, as joint pain is more than getting old:
1. Prolonged morning stiffness:
- One of the most classic signs.
- Stiffness can persist for 30 minutes, an hour, or even longer, and it often feels like your joints are ‘gelling’ up after periods of inactivity.
2. Pain that improves with activity, worsens with rest:
- Pain can be at its worst after prolonged rest, like waking up in the morning or after sitting for an extended period.
- Gentle movement can actually help alleviate the discomfort.
3. Joint swelling, tenderness, and warmth:
- Presents with noticeable inflammation.
- Affected joints may appear swollen, feel warm to the touch, and be exquisitely tender, even to light pressure.
- Swelling is usually due to fluid accumulation or thickening of the joint lining.
4. Symmetrical involvement:
- While not always the case, certain types of inflammatory arthritis, particularly rheumatoid arthritis, often affect the same joints on both sides of the body (e.g., both wrists, both knees).
5. Fatigue
- Inflammatory arthritis is a systemic disease, meaning it affects the entire body.
- Many individuals experience overwhelming fatigue that isn't relieved by rest, a general feeling of being unwell, or even a low-grade fever, long before joint pain becomes severe.
6. Pain in multiple joints (Polyarthralgia)
- Involves several joints simultaneously, rather than just one isolated joint.
- Small joints of the hands and feet are frequently affected first, though larger joints, the spine, and even the jaw can also become inflamed.
7. Skin or nail Changes
- Psoriatic arthritis, a type of inflammatory arthritis, is often accompanied by psoriasis (red, scaly patches on the skin) or characteristic nail changes, such as pitting or separation from the nail bed.
8. Eye inflammation
- Conditions like ankylosing spondylitis or psoriatic arthritis can cause inflammation in the eyes (uveitis or iritis).
- This leads to redness, pain, and sensitivity to light.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
