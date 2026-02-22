Morning joint stiffness? Orthopaedic doctor shares 8 warning signs of inflammatory arthritis

Early morning, do your knees feel creakier and fingers stiffer than usual? Usually, they are shrugged off as something due to ageing. But while this is ageing, it may also point to something more serious, like inflammatory arthritis.



Morning knee stiffness signals early signs of arthritis. (Freepik)

HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Vivek Dahiya, senior director, Orthopaedics at Medanta, Gurugram, to understand why inflammatory joint disease should not be dismissed, and how persistent and worsening joint discomfort could be an early warning sign of inflammatory arthritis- a group of autoimmune conditions that require timely diagnosis and treatment to prevent irreversible damage and maintain quality of life.

What is inflammatory arthritis? Joint pain can have different causes. Many may think it is happening because of age-related osteoarthritis (OA), but it can also be related to inflammatory arthritis (IA).

The orthopaedic doctor explained, revealing the differences. “OA is typically mechanical – the cartilage cushioning your joints wears down over time, leading to bone-on-bone friction. Pain often worsens with activity and improves with rest."

But for inflammatory arthritis, it is a bit different. “Inflammatory arthritis, however, is an autoimmune condition where the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks its own healthy tissues, primarily the joints. This systemic inflammation can affect other organs as well and behaves differently,” he explained.

So while osteoarthritis occurs due to the wear-and-tear, with pain worsening on activity and easing with rest, inflammatory arthritis is an autoimmune condition, causing persistent joint pain, swelling and systemic effects.