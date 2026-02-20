Skipping breakfast is not harmful? Neurologist reveals when missing your morning meal is dangerous, who is at harm
Skipping breakfast isn't inherently harmful, according to Dr Sudhir. However, chaotic eating patterns and poor sleep can negatively affect metabolic health.
Breakfast is often called the most important meal of the day, and for valid reasons. The morning meal you eat is the first you have after a night-long fast of minimum 12 hours, and what you have in the first meal of the day – protein, carbs or fibre – often decides if you will feel energetic or lethargic.
So, is it okay if you skip this important meal? Some say skipping breakfast may ruin your metabolic health, while some believe it is okay. According to Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, the difference lies in context. Also Read | When Katy Perry revealed secret to staying fit, losing 9 kg: 3-5 small meals a day, eating eggs daily, working out…
In a February 20 post shared on X, in reply to another doctor's post that reads, "Skipping breakfast does not ruin metabolism. Irregular eating patterns and poor sleep do," the neurologist explained, “A small clarification on the 'skipping breakfast' debate: I agree that simply skipping breakfast does not automatically 'ruin' metabolism.”
He added, “Metabolic health is influenced far more by overall calorie balance, diet quality, physical activity, sleep, and circadian rhythm than by one meal alone. However, context matters.”
When is skipping breakfast dangerous, and when it isn't
According to Dr Sudhir, there is an important difference between structured intermittent fasting and unintentional breakfast skipping, and therein lies the silver lining that makes it dangerous or safe. He explains the difference between the two:
- Structured intermittent fasting: It involves time-restricted eating, planned calorie intake, adequate protein, and good sleep.
- Unintentional breakfast skipping: This scenario happens due to rushed mornings, poor planning, late-night sleep, or stress.
He explains that in the first scenario, skipping breakfast may be metabolically neutral or even beneficial in selected individuals. However, in the second scenario, it often leads to: “mid-morning junk snacking, overeating later in the day, high sugar/caffeine dependence, erratic meal timing, and poor sleep cycle.”
‘Skipping breakfast is not inherently harmful…’
According to him, this pattern mentioned above, not the act of skipping breakfast itself, can negatively impact metabolic health. Moreover, skipping breakfast may harm some groups, and a balanced morning meal may particularly benefit them:
- Adolescents
- Individuals with diabetes are prone to hypoglycemia
- Those with high physical activity demands
- People with erratic sleep schedules
Lastly, he mentioned that a more accurate message regarding skipping breakfast would be: “Skipping breakfast is not inherently harmful. But unstructured, chaotic eating patterns combined with poor sleep can impair metabolic health.”
“As with most things in medicine, the answer is not binary. It is about pattern, context, and sustainability. Nutrition advice works best when it is individualised, not absolutist,” he adds.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is an Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times with almost 9 years of experience in lifestyle reporting. Over the years, Pallavi has reported extensively on health, fashion, pop culture, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art and culture, fitness, and sex and relationships. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC Dhenkanal), she also holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, she spent nearly three years with India Today and 1.5 years with ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, Vagabomb. Pallavi enjoys tracking global fashion trends, interviewing celebrities, following international fashion seasons, and keeping pace with pop culture—interests that often turn into engaging write-ups. Alongside this, she has a keen eye for impactful health stories. She regularly engages with doctors, designers, and content creators to craft narratives with depth and perspective. Born and raised in Haryana, her heart remains deeply connected to her ancestral home in Odisha. She has a knack for finding interesting angles where none seem to exist. When not chasing stories, she spends her downtime enjoying playdates with her dog, planning her next vacation, or discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.