Skipping breakfast is not harmful? Neurologist reveals when missing your morning meal is dangerous, who is at harm

Breakfast is often called the most important meal of the day, and for valid reasons. The morning meal you eat is the first you have after a night-long fast of minimum 12 hours, and what you have in the first meal of the day – protein, carbs or fibre – often decides if you will feel energetic or lethargic. Skipping breakfast does not impair metabolic health, but unstructured, chaotic eating patterns combined with poor sleep can. (freepik)

So, is it okay if you skip this important meal? Some say skipping breakfast may ruin your metabolic health, while some believe it is okay. According to Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, the difference lies in context. Also Read | When Katy Perry revealed secret to staying fit, losing 9 kg: 3-5 small meals a day, eating eggs daily, working out…

In a February 20 post shared on X, in reply to another doctor's post that reads, "Skipping breakfast does not ruin metabolism. Irregular eating patterns and poor sleep do," the neurologist explained, “A small clarification on the 'skipping breakfast' debate: I agree that simply skipping breakfast does not automatically 'ruin' metabolism.”

He added, “Metabolic health is influenced far more by overall calorie balance, diet quality, physical activity, sleep, and circadian rhythm than by one meal alone. However, context matters.”