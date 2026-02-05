Doctor says most women fail to lose fat because they diet before their metabolism is ready: ‘We don’t start with…’
Successful weight loss begins with stabilising blood sugar and managing insulin levels. Many women fail because they start dieting prematurely.
Are you on a fat loss diet, and even after reducing your calorie intake and monitoring everything you consume, you are still unable to achieve the toned body you are aiming for? Well, the reason may be your reduced calorie intake.
In a February 2 Instagram post, Dr Tanisha Shekdar, a naturopathic doctor who works with South Asian men and women on weight-loss goals, highlighted a common pattern she has observed in their journeys: most weight-loss plans fail because they start off on the wrong foot, dieting when their metabolism isn't ready. Here's how:
Why do weight loss plans fail?
According to Dr Tanisha, when people begin their weight loss journey, they start by eating less. Women are put on 1200- or 1400-calorie plans and told to cut carbs and work out more. She highlighted that when one focuses on these things first, their insulin stays elevated, and stress is chronic; thereby, restriction just makes the body hold on to things harder.
Dr Tanisha highlighted that the approach should instead focus on stabilising blood sugar, lowering insulin, calming the nervous system, and building muscle. “Fat loss comes after, not before. Fat loss isn’t failing you — your sequence is,” she added.
The right order towards fat loss
According to her, most high-performing women she works with aren’t “lazy,” “undisciplined,” or doing things wrong. They’re doing things out of order.
They start fat loss by:
- Eating less
- Cutting carbs
- Training harder
- Chasing the next protocol
“But when insulin is high, and stress is chronic, restrictions backfire. Your body doesn’t feel safe — so it holds on. That’s why weight loss feels harder the more you try. We don’t start with fat loss. We start by stabilising blood sugar, lowering insulin, building muscle, and calming the nervous system. Only then does fat loss actually work — and stay off,” Dr Tanisha stated, explaining why it is important to start a weight loss journey the right way.
“Sequence matters,” she added in the end.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
