Physician with 27 years of experience recommends 3 vegetables and supplements for fatty liver disease reversal

Therefore, precaution is the need of the hour, and you can do it by fixing your diet and lifestyle. In a January 26 post, Dr Pramod Tripathi, a general physician from Pune with 27 years of experience, highlighted three types of vegetables and supplements to reverse fatty liver.

Fatty liver disease can lead to serious complications that can have lifelong repercussions, including cancer or liver transplant. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is emerging as an important cause of chronic liver disease in India, with the prevalence as high as 9% to 32%. As per the Press Information Bureau (PIB) , every third Indian has fatty liver, which precedes type 2 diabetes and other metabolic disorders.

1. According to the physician, at the top of the chart is bottle gourd, 150-200 grams per day, if possible, 5-6 days a week. “It will not let the insulin rise too much, which is the biggest cause of fat accumulation inside the liver,” he explained.

2. Next are cruciferous vegetables: broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, and mustard greens. The physician suggested consuming around 100-150 grams, 4-5 times a week, in a well-cooked form, to activate liver detox enzymes and reduce inflammation in the liver.

3. Lastly, eat beetroot to reverse fatty liver disease. The physician recommended that it should be used like medicine in very small quantities, 50-75 grams, 2-3 times a week only.

3 supplements for fatty liver reversal “Three supplements in the correct sequence can speed up your fatty liver reversal,” the physician highlighted.

1. Choline: It is low in Indian diets and needs to be taken 500-1000 mg every day. “It will help move VLDL, the bad cholesterol, out of your liver. Many times, fatty liver reversal programs can fail if choline is low,” the physician added.

2. Omega-3: The supplement should be a combination of EPA and DHA, and needs to be taken at 1000-2000 mg every day. “Check the label to ensure it contains both, as this will prevent fat accumulation inside the liver,” the physician stressed.

3. Milk thistle: It is a herbal extract and should be taken at 300-600 mg every day. “This will help balance liver enzymes, reduce liver inflammation, and decrease liver toxicity,” he added.

Lastly, the physician noted, “You can space these supplements out in the morning, evening, and night after each meal. Take them for 2-3 months, and be sure to check your liver function test before starting and at the end of the regimen. Also, remember that no supplements can replace a proper diet, exercise, lifestyle, sleep, and gut regime.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.