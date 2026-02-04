Physician reveals why your uric acid is high even when you avoid non-veg, shares 4 hacks to lower it naturally

Taking to Instagram on February 3, Dr Singh explained why avoiding non-vegetarian foods is not sufficient to reverse hyperuricemia, and what we should focus on instead.

Purines are known to be present in foods such as red meat, seafood, legumes, and paneer, and as such, people with high uric acid levels are known to avoid them. However, sometimes this does not do much to help, explained Dr Gagandeep Singh, a general physician and diabetologist who is a disease reversal expert for diabetes , hypertension, PCOS, and obesity.

Uric acid is a metabolic waste product that is created by the breakdown of chemical compounds called purines in the human body. If the level of uric acid becomes higher than the normal amount in an individual, they experience a medical condition known as hyperuricemia.

Why avoiding non-veg does not lower uric acid Dr Singh noted that the wrong foods are more commonly blamed for high uric acid levels. While a person with the disorder may stop eating mutton, dal and paneer, the levels remain unaffected because foods are not the major source of uric acid in the body.

The liver produces 70% of the uric acid internally. This is triggered by ingesting fructose and syrup, which creates high blood sugar levels. According to Dr Singh, “The samosas and the sweets are the real culprits.”

“When your liver processes fructose, it produces uric acid as a by-product,” he explained. Thus, fructose is the hidden driver, and healthy “fruit juice and honey” can raise uric acid more than a plate of mutton.

Studies have shown that fructose-sweetened beverages significantly increase uric acid levels, and reducing sugar consumption often lowers the problem more effectively than avoiding protein, shared Dr Singh.

How to lower uric acid levels Dr Singh suggested the following checklist to lower the uric acid level in the body.

Eliminate sugary drinks and fruit juices

Reduce refined carbs and watch for hidden sugar in processed foods

Do not avoid protein

Stay hydrated, as water helps excrete uric acid Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.