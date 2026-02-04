Fitness trainer explains common walking mistake that nullifies weight loss effort: ‘If you start walking too…’
A weight loss journey requires a broad, open outlook. Even if you exercise regularly and show up religiously for your fitness goals, progress can stall and plateau if you do not pay attention to your habits and identify mistakes. A tunnel-vision, hyper-intense approach leaves no room for improvement, making you miss small but important details.
Walking is the baseline fitness activity that almost everyone includes in their routine. But are you doing it correctly? Could there be any oversight that may be diminishing the effectiveness of walking when it comes to weight loss?
Addressing the common weight loss mistakes, Atlanta-based fitness trainer Bobbyrevealed ina February 4 post, describing the common mistakes and how you can modify them to see better results.
What are you doing wrong?
When walking does not seem to work, disgruntled people begin a full-fledged speed walking sprint to see the results. Coach Bobby cautioned, “Mistake people are making is that they start walking too hard, keeping their heart rate too high. Now you are turning walking into a cardio workout.” Walking is supposed to be recovery, because when you go into hyper-drive while walking, the coach reminded your heart rate goes up along with stress levels too. When the cortisol level is high in your system for a long time, it also holds onto the fat.
What is the fix?
Every exercise has its own purpose. Bobby disclosed that while training is for intensity, walking is for recovery. This means walking too hard can slow fat loss, which defeats the entire purpose of recovery. Instead, as per the coach, try walking at such a pace that you can talk.
Don't take walking for granted, as the coach added, “Walking is for recovery and consistency. Your training is for intensity. They serve two different roles, and when walking supports recovery, that's when your fat loss speeds up.”
Walking is supposed to be an easy movement, and that supports weight loss, especially after a rigourous training. But if you walk intensely, then the fat loss goal may take a few steps back, because of the stress response in the body. Apart from stable speech, a controlled heart rate is another indicator of a healthy walking pace.
