Fitness trainer explains which is better to burn stubborn belly fat: Walking or HIIT?
If you are reeling with stagnation in your weight loss journey, you may have to choose the exercise that offers real results, switching it up from time to time.
Weight loss is not linear, and fat does not drop from all areas simultaneously. On top of that, certain regions, especially the midsection, tend to be more stubborn. You may be putting in all your efforts to lose it, spending hours at the gym doing hardcore workouts, yet these fat pockets may sometimes require a different approach. Do not give up just yet, as you may only need to tweak your plan slightly to see tangible results.
One such dilemma is consistently doing High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), which involves exercises which are intense, as the name suggests, along with maximum-effort with minimal recovery periods. These exercises include squats, mountain climbers, burpees, and more.
Fitness trainer Bobby, who frequently offers workout-related insights on his Instagram handle, shared a February 2 post with the answer to this dilemma, debunking which works better for weight loss in regions like the midsection- HIIT or a lighter alternative like walking? He described a common scenario many face, where, despite working out hours at the gym, the stubborn belly fat region does not drop. But the way forward may be a mindset change and an addition to your training session.
Why HIIT is not enough
HIIT involves intense, short bursts of very high-effort exercise, so there is no doubt that it burns calories. However, it may not be as efficient in targeting certain regions because of the way the body's physiological systems naturally respond to high-intensity training.
Describing the body's reaction, which in return make it a challenge to lose weight, the trainer added, “HIIT does burn calories, but it also spikes your stress hormones like cortisol, and when cortisol stays elevated too long, your body tends to hold on to more fat. Especially around the belly.”
What does this mean? HIIT triggers a stress response in your body. Cortisol, the primary stress hormone, stays in your body for too long, which interferes with the weight loss process. On paper, HIIT may seem like the ideal exercise to sweat out and drop belly fat because it is so intense, but it is not always the case.
How walking can help
Bobby named walking as the alternative, calling it an ‘underrated cheat code’ for weight loss. Walking is a comparatively lighter exercise, but the biggest advantage is that walking does not evoke a major stress response as HIIT does. Bobby mentioned that walking keeps the heart rate lower. Unlike HIIT, which spikes stress hormones, walking helps to, as per the trainer, “It teaches your body to burn stored fat as energy without wrecking your hormones, without wrecking your sleep and without wrecking your recovery.”
The trainer also recommended adding at least 45 to 60 minutes of walking on your training days, insisting that you will burn fat, recover faster and see positive changes in the body.
