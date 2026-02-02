Fitness trainer explains which is better to burn stubborn belly fat: Walking or HIIT?

Weight loss is not linear, and fat does not drop from all areas simultaneously. On top of that, certain regions, especially the midsection, tend to be more stubborn. You may be putting in all your efforts to lose it, spending hours at the gym doing hardcore workouts, yet these fat pockets may sometimes require a different approach. Do not give up just yet, as you may only need to tweak your plan slightly to see tangible results.



Why HIIT is not enough

HIIT exercises spike your cortisol! (Picture credit: Freepik)

HIIT involves intense, short bursts of very high-effort exercise, so there is no doubt that it burns calories. However, it may not be as efficient in targeting certain regions because of the way the body's physiological systems naturally respond to high-intensity training.

Describing the body's reaction, which in return make it a challenge to lose weight, the trainer added, “HIIT does burn calories, but it also spikes your stress hormones like cortisol, and when cortisol stays elevated too long, your body tends to hold on to more fat. Especially around the belly.”



What does this mean? HIIT triggers a stress response in your body. Cortisol, the primary stress hormone, stays in your body for too long, which interferes with the weight loss process. On paper, HIIT may seem like the ideal exercise to sweat out and drop belly fat because it is so intense, but it is not always the case.



How walking can help

Walking is an efficient way to reduce weight without spiking cortisol in the body. (Picture credit: Adobe Stock)