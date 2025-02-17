Can HIIT heal trauma, PTSD? The 30-minute workout that gives your brain an instant boost

We all know that exercise is great for the body but could it also be a powerful tool for healing the mind? A new study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research suggested that high-intensity workouts might temporarily boost a crucial brain protein linked to memory and learning in people with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Can Exercise Rewire the PTSD Brain? A New Study Has Surprising Answers.(Image by Shape)

However, the research also found that this brain-boosting effect does not seem to last, raising questions about how exercise can best support long-term mental health recovery.

PTSD, the brain and BDNF: Why it matters

PTSD is a mental health condition that can develop after experiencing a traumatic event, such as an accident, assault, war or natural disaster. Those living with PTSD often struggle with intrusive memories, hypervigilance and emotional distress, making daily life a constant challenge.

While therapy and medication help many individuals, researchers are eager to explore additional ways to support brain health in PTSD recovery. Enter brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF)—a protein that acts like fertilizer for the brain.

BDNF helps brain cells grow, connect and adapt, which is essential for learning, memory and emotional resilience. Studies have shown that individuals with PTSD tend to have lower levels of BDNF, which may contribute to difficulties in processing and overcoming trauma.

The big question: Can exercise, known for boosting BDNF in other populations, do the same for people with PTSD?

The study: High-intensity exercise and brain health

To explore this, researchers recruited 40 adults diagnosed with PTSD and participants were split into two exercise groups: high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and low-intensity movement-based training. Over 12 days, they completed six exercise sessions, each lasting 30 minutes.

The HIIT group cycled in short bursts of intense effort, reaching over 77% of their maximum heart rate before slowing down to recover, repeating this pattern throughout the workout. The low-intensity group performed gentle movement exercises designed to keep their heart rate below 70% of its maximum.

Blood samples were taken before and after exercise to measure BDNF levels, and participants tracked their PTSD symptoms daily.

The results: A short-term boost but no lasting change

The study revealed that high-intensity exercise triggered a noticeable increase in BDNF immediately after each workout however, neither the HIIT group nor the low-intensity group showed a sustained rise in BDNF levels over the 12-day period. In other words, while an intense workout gave participants a temporary brain boost, it did not lead to long-term biological changes—at least, not in this short timeframe.

Interestingly, researchers found no strong connection between these temporary BDNF spikes and improvements in PTSD symptoms. While some participants who had higher BDNF boosts reported slight day-to-day symptom relief, the link wasn’t statistically significant.

What this means for PTSD treatment and exercise

So, should people with PTSD start sprinting on a treadmill to boost their brain health? The study’s authors believe that there is potential but more research is needed.

Short-term benefits: If a quick BDNF boost helps improve cognitive function, HIIT workouts could be beneficial before therapy sessions or other brain-intensive tasks.

If a quick BDNF boost helps improve cognitive function, HIIT workouts could be beneficial before therapy sessions or other brain-intensive tasks. Long-term solutions: The lack of sustained BDNF increase suggests that ongoing research should focus on whether consistent, long-term exercise or different workout styles can yield lasting benefits.

The lack of sustained BDNF increase suggests that ongoing research should focus on whether consistent, long-term exercise or different workout styles can yield lasting benefits. Personalised approaches: Not everyone enjoys or can tolerate high-intensity exercise, so exploring alternative ways to stimulate brain health—such as different forms of movement, nutrition, or targeted therapies—remains crucial.

Looking ahead: Can exercise become a key player in PTSD recovery?

While this study did not find a long-term BDNF boost, it opens the door for further exploration into how exercise impacts the PTSD brain. Could longer training programs, different workout intensities or a combination of exercise and therapy unlock new pathways to healing?

Scientists are eager to find out but in the meantime, for those living with PTSD, staying active remains a valuable tool for managing stress, improving mood and supporting overall well-being—even if the brain-boosting effects are temporary. So, whether it is a brisk walk, a spin class or a dance session, movement may still be a step in the right direction.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.