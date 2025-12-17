High uric acid levels? Urologist reveals 8 common foods you should avoid to prevent gout and joint pain

High uric acid is no longer a rare problem, it is showing up in people much earlier than expected. If you have ever woken up with sudden joint pain, swelling in the toes or knees, or an unexplained stiffness that just won't go away, uric acid could be the hidden reason. Uric acid forms when the body breaks down purines, natural substances found in many everyday foods. When ignored, it can lead to painful gout attacks, kidney stones, and long-term joint damage. When the body produces more uric acid than it can eliminate, it builds up and forms crystals that settle in joints. Small but smart dietary changes can make a big difference. Certain everyday foods can raise uric acid levels and trigger joint pain.(Adobe Stock)

What causes high uric acid in the body?

Uric acid forms when the body breaks down purines, natural compounds found in many foods. Under normal conditions, uric acid dissolves in the blood and is excreted through urine. The problem starts when production increases or elimination slows down. Excess uric acid then builds up, forming sharp crystals that settle in joints, triggering inflammation and intense pain.

According to Dr Shivram, Senior Consultant – Urology at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Jaipur, high uric acid is not just about joint pain. "Persistent hyperuricemia can quietly damage kidneys and reduce mobility over time if not managed early," the expert tell Health Shots.

Why diet matters in high uric acid

Diet plays a crucial role in managing uric acid levels. Dr Shivram says, "Repeated spikes in uric acid are strongly linked to dietary habits. While medicines may be necessary in some cases, food choices are often the first and most effective way to control it."

8 foods you should avoid immediately if your uric acid is high

1. Red meat (Mutton, Beef, Pork)

Red meat is loaded with purines and is a major trigger for rising uric acid levels. Frequent consumption increases gout risk and joint inflammation. The American Heart Association suggests limiting red meat and choosing lean proteins instead.

2. Organ meats (Liver, Kidney, Brain)

Organ meats contain extremely high levels of purines and should be strictly avoided by anyone with high uric acid or a history of gout. Even small portions can trigger painful attacks.

3. Certain seafood

“Prawns, sardines, anchovies, and shellfish are common triggers for gout. Harvard Health notes that lower-purine fish like salmon or cod are safer alternatives when eaten in moderation<” Dr Shivram tells Health Shots.

4. Processed and junk foods

Packaged snacks, fried foods, and fast food increase inflammation and disrupt metabolism. While they may not contain purines directly, they worsen uric acid control and overall joint health.

5. Alcohol, especially beer

Alcohol interferes with the body's ability to excrete uric acid. Beer is particularly harmful because it contains purines along with alcohol, making it a double trigger. Dr Shivram often advises patients with gout to avoid beer completely during flare-prone periods.

6. Excessive lentils and certain pulses

Though plant-based, large quantities of lentils and some pulses may worsen symptoms in sensitive individuals. Portion control is key rather than complete avoidance.

7. Sugary beverages and soft drinks

Sugary drinks contain fructose, which directly increases uric acid production. In fact, fructose is the only carbohydrate known to raise uric acid levels. A study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences highlights sugary beverages as a major contributor to hyperuricemia.

8. High-fat dairy products

Full-fat milk, cream, and cheese can increase inflammation and should be limited. Low-fat dairy options are generally better tolerated.

So, remember that early lifestyle changes like hydration, weight control, dietary balance, and regular monitoring can significantly reduce flare-ups!

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)