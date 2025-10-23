High uric acid levels can harm your kidneys: Nephrologist explains 5 essential tests to diagnose it

A lot of our health problems stem from our everyday habits: what we eat, drink, and how active we are. Sometimes, these small habits can lead to serious health issues like gout or kidney stones. While they might seem like completely different problems, they often have one thing in common—high uric acid levels. Uric acid is a natural waste product produced when the body breaks down purines, which are compounds found in red meat, seafood, and even alcohol. Normally, your kidneys filter this uric acid, and it exits through urine. However, when your body makes too much uric acid or your kidneys cannot remove enough, it builds up in your blood, a condition known as hyperuricemia. Over time, this can trigger gout, kidney stones, and even long-term kidney problems. That is why getting a uric acid test is so important. Uric acid test measures uric acid levels in your blood and urine. (Adoe Stock)

What is gout or high uric acid levels?

Gout is a painful form of arthritis that often strikes suddenly. “It can lead to redness, swelling, and severe pain in the joints, especially the big toe. When uric acid crystals accumulate in joints, they cause inflammation and discomfort,” Dr Manish Kumar Mali, Consultant Nephrologist at Manipal Hospitals, Pune, tells Health Shots. Common symptoms include joint stiffness, soreness, and visible lumps called tophi. According to a study published in Protocols in Biochemistry and Clinical Biochemistry, the normal uric acid range is 2.5–6 mg/dL for women and 3.4–7 mg/dL for men. Anything above this may signal a problem.

What causes high uric acid levels?

Several everyday habits can push your uric acid levels up, from eating too much red meat or seafood to drinking excessive alcohol. Other common factors include obesity, dehydration, diabetes, hypertension, and even certain medications like diuretics. “A high-protein diet without enough hydration can also make things worse,” says Dr Mali.

Types of uric acid tests

Here are 5 common types of tests that your doctor may recommend to diagnose high uric acid levels:

1. Serum uric acid test

This is the most common test that measures the amount of uric acid in your blood. It helps determine whether your body is producing too much uric acid or your kidneys are struggling to remove it.

This is one of the common test to detect uric acid levels in blood. (Freepik)

2. Urine uric acid test

This test measures how much uric acid your body eliminates through urine over 24 hours. It is especially useful in understanding if the kidneys are functioning properly or if uric acid is being overproduced.

3. Joint fluid test

If gout is suspected, your doctor may take a small fluid sample from the affected joint. When examined under a microscope, the presence of uric acid crystals confirms gout.

4. Kidney function tests

Tests like creatinine and BUN (blood urea nitrogen) assess how well your kidneys are working, which is crucial since uric acid buildup often indicates kidney strain.

5. Imaging tests (ultrasound or CT scan)

If kidney stones are suspected, imaging helps detect uric acid crystals or stones in the urinary tract.

How to manage or prevent high uric acid levels?

Regular monitoring of uric acid through blood or urine tests can help track your levels and adopt necessary dietary or lifestyle changes. Staying hydrated, maintaining a balanced diet low in purines, and taking prescribed medication can help prevent complications like gout or kidney dysfunction. As Dr Mali explains, "Simple lifestyle modifications, which include staying hydrated, managing weight, and avoiding purine-rich foods, can go a long way in preventing uric acid buildup.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)