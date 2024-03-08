7 morning foods to lower uric acid levels, prevent gout and kidney issues

Too much uric acid in your blood can cause a range of issues from gout to kidney stones. Uric acid forms in the body when the body breaks down purines in foods and drinks. While kidneys usually flush it out, but too much of it can stay in blood and cause a condition called hyperuricemia. The excess uric acid can form crystals and settle in your joints causing gout, a form of arthritis. Intense pain in your joints in the night, especially big toe is a telltale sign of gout. Slightly high uric acids do not show any symptoms but over the time it can build up and cause pain and other damage in the body. Hyperuricemia not only damages joints, bones, tendons and ligaments but also lead to other health issues such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease, and fatty liver disease. (Also read: 7 amazing morning drinks to naturally lower cholesterol levels) High uric acid can be managed with a series of lifestyle changes like intake of more water and making certain changes in the diet.(freepik)

An overall healthy lifestyle is crucial to preventing high uric acid levels.

"Daily routines such as exercise, a nutritious diet, and getting enough sleep can help your body fight inflammation and in turn prevent high levels of uric acid from building up in your body. It’s also helpful to avoid caffeine late in the day and moderate your alcohol intake," says Sonia Bakshi, Nutritionist and Founder DtF.

Bakshi suggests 7 herbs that can help reduce uric acid levels. However, it is always advised to consult your doctor before trying any of the remedies.

1. Hibiscus: Dried hibiscus or hibiscus tea can help in excretion of uric acid through urine and could be effective in lowering uric acid levels. Steep in hot water for 5 minutes before drinking.

2 Dandelion: Another tea that you can have in the morning to lower your uric acid levels in dandelion tea. Evidence supports Dandelion tea found in grocery stores or a dandelion extract can help reduce uric acid levels.

3. Celery: Grown and trusted since ancient times, celery is rich in various antioxidants and possesses anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and anti-viral properties. Antioxidants found in celery can also help to reduce inflammation associated with gout.

4. Ginger: Ginger tea or cooking food with ginger can also help reduce inflammation. Boil a tbsp of grated ginger, soak a cloth in this and apply to affected joint once it cools down. Do it for 30 minutes daily to see the improvement.

5. Banana: A banana a day can be useful in controlling uric acid levels. They contain enough potassium for the organs to function properly. Also, the fibre content in it may help remove uric acid from body.

6. Magnesium: Consistently taking magnesium can help reduce uric acid flairs in future. Nuts like almonds, cashews, and veggies like spinach and pumpkin are rich in magnesium.

7. Apple cider vinegar: It is beneficial for overall health and is believed to reduce uric acid levels too.