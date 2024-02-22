7 amazing morning drinks to naturally lower cholesterol levels

When it comes to taking chronic diseases head on, lifestyle modifications go aPar long way. Sedentary lifestyle can increase your risk of early death as it gives rise to a range of risk factors. Many of these issues like high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels may not have pronounced symptoms in the beginning, and the damage is done before you take corrective steps. High cholesterol levels or too much cholesterol in the blood is one of such hidden lifestyle problems that is on rise in modern times due to faulty eating habits and inactive lifestyle. Our body requires small amounts of cholesterol for functioning efficiently, but consuming fatty and sugary foods can lead to excess cholesterol. This can eventually increase your heart attack and stroke risk and not addressing it can greatly lower quality of life. (Also read: 6 worrying signs and symptoms of high blood pressure during sleep you shouldn't ignore) Dr Pranav Ghody, Endocrinologist at Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central says maintaining a heart-healthy diet is crucial for overall well-being(Freepik)

Apart from medication and regular exercise, dietary changes can be quite effective in managing high cholesterol levels. Foods rich in antioxidants, fibre and compounds that naturally lower cholesterol levels are recommended by wellness experts to tackle the chronic issue. Morning is the best time to supply a range of nutrients to your body.

BEST INFUSED-WATER DRINKS TO LOWER CHOLESTEROL

Dr Ghody share seven delicious and nutritious options to consider in the morning:

1. Green Tea

Green tea is rich in polyphenols, especially catechins, known for their anti-inflammatory properties. Research suggests that catechins can interact with cholesterol, leading to reduced absorption and lower blood cholesterol levels. Studies have demonstrated a decrease in total and LDL (Bad) cholesterol levels among individuals who regularly consume green tea.

2. Chia Seeds and Soy Milk

Combining chia seeds with soy milk can provide abundant fibre, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids. Chia seeds have been shown to modestly improve HDL (Good cholesterol) levels, while soy milk, compared to non-fat milk, can reduce LDL (Bad) cholesterol and increase HDL (Good) cholesterol.

3. Turmeric and Soy Milk

Studies, primarily in rodents and some in humans, indicate that turmeric can lower LDL (Bad cholesterol) and triglyceride levels. The active compound, curcumin, possesses antioxidant effects that combat free radicals in the body.

4. Beetroot and Carrot Juice

Beetroot is under investigation for its potential to lower cholesterol due to its high nitrate content. Carrots, rich in carotenoids like beta-carotene, have shown promise in modifying cholesterol absorption and lowering cholesterol levels. While studies are predominantly in rats, similar effects are anticipated in humans.

5. Ginger and Lemon Juice

Ginger has demonstrated the ability to reduce total cholesterol, LDL ((Bad cholesterol), and triglyceride levels, making it a flavourful addition to heart-healthy beverages.

6. Tomato Juice

Lycopene, the pigment responsible for the red colour in tomatoes, has been linked to reduced LDL (Bad) cholesterol, especially at higher doses (>25 mg/day). Its impact is comparable to taking a low-dose statin.

7. Strawberry Smoothie

A delightful option, strawberry smoothies contain dietary flavonoids that have been proven to enhance lipid and lipoprotein profiles in adults with abdominal adiposity, contributing to improved heart health.

Incorporating these nutrient-rich combinations into your diet may not only tantalize your taste buds but also support your journey towards maintaining optimal cholesterol levels and promoting heart health.