Fitness coach who lost 10 kg fat shares her ‘simple, repeatable and realistic’ plan to achieve weight loss goals

Weight loss is an uphill climb. You need patience, consistency, and healthy goals to achieve it. When you have sustainable plans, they might take time to show results, but they are long-lasting. Natalie Castellan, a nutritionist, emphasizes simple meals and hydration for effective weight loss. (Shutterstock)

Also Read | Cardiologist explains how to exercise to prevent heart failure: Just 150 minutes every week

On December 15, Natalie Castellan, a nutritionist and fitness coach, shared the exact plan that helped her lose 10 kg of fat. She shared the clip with the caption, “If I had to lose 10 kg of fat again, this is exactly how I'd do it.”

How to lose 10 kg of fat

Here's the exact plan she followed:

1. Keep your food simple, not perfect

According to Natalie, every meal has three things: “protein, a carb and veggies.” She stated that it doesn't need anything fancy and no 20-step recipes. Rather, just foods you enjoy and can repeat without overthinking.

She highlighted, “Most people fall off when food becomes complicated or unenjoyable. Simple meals are the ones you actually stick to.”

2. Drink more water than you think you need

The fitness coach recommended drinking more water than you think you need. “A lot of ‘hunger’ is really low energy or dehydration. Keep your bottle visible, and start the day with water before coffee. It sounds basic, but this alone can change how you feel throughout the day,” she noted.

3. Lift weights

Natalie recommended lifting weights a minimum of 3 times a week. “This is what helps you keep your shape while losing fat. Stick to the basic movement patterns, and train with purpose. Those last few reps should feel challenging; that’s where progress actually happens,” she recommended.

4. Protect your sleep

In the end, she stressed the importance of sleep as it affects ‘hunger, recovery, and honestly, everything.’ She noted, “Poor sleep usually means more snacking, less patience, and harder sessions the next day. Earlier, higher-quality nights are where your body actually resets and recovers.”

Natalie noted that this is the reset she always comes back to when she wants to shed kilos or fat. “It’s simple. repeatable. realistic. And it works,” she noted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.