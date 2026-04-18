Unlucky or bad cricket? KKR's season looks like an injury story; The numbers tell a different story

Kolkata Knight Riders are last on the IPL 2026 points table after six matches, still without a win, with one point from a no-result. That is the season in its bluntest form. Everything else comes after that. The injuries matter. The unavailable players matter. The reshuffled combinations matter. But when a team is rooted to the bottom this early without a single win, the first truth is simple: the cricket has not been good enough. Ajinkya Rahane adjusts the field during IPL 2026 match. (AFP)

The temptation with KKR is to start with sympathy. Harshit Rana was ruled out. Akash Deep was ruled out. Matheesha Pathirana was unavailable at the start. Mustafizur Rahman also dropped out of the pace mix. That is a real blow to any T20 side, especially one that expected its seam attack to shape the season. But those losses explain only part of the collapse. They explain the instability. They do not fully explain the table. KKR are not at the bottom because they were unlucky once. They are at the bottom because the disruption exposed flaws they have not been able to cover.

That is what the numbers from IPL 2026 through Match 25 show. KKR are averaging only 154.5 runs per innings, the lowest figure in the league sample. They are conceding 201.0 runs per innings, the highest. Their batting run rate is 9.30, while their bowling economy is 10.17. This is not the statistical shape of a decent team being dragged down by one broken department. It is the shape of a side being beaten in both innings.

The pace losses damaged the structure before the season could settle This is the strongest argument in KKR’s favour. Their season was clearly built around pace resources that were supposed to give them variety, control and recovery power across an innings.

Harshit Rana’s absence hurt because he was more than just another Indian quick. He was part of the balance. Akash Deep’s absence further weakened the domestic seam pool. Pathirana’s delayed availability removed the premium overseas pace option KKR had backed to deliver wickets and death-over quality. Mustafizur’s exit stripped away another left-arm seam variation. Taken together, that meant KKR never really got to launch the attack they had planned.

That damage has shown up most clearly in the powerplay. KKR have conceded 301 runs in 150 legal powerplay balls, an economy of 12.04. They have taken only three wickets in that phase, which means they are going 50 balls per wicket in the first six overs. That is disastrous. It means they are not just leaking boundaries. They are letting opponents settle, line them up and play from control almost immediately.

This is where the injury and availability story has real force. Teams can survive a batting absence or two with role adjustments. Fast-bowling instability is harder to hide, especially at the start of a season. New-ball phases are built on trust, rhythm and repeatable plans. KKR have had too little of all three. They are not starting innings on their own terms. They are chasing them from ball one.

There is one important qualification. The bowling is not broken from start to finish. In overs 7 to 11, KKR have been relatively solid, conceding 168 runs from 120 balls at an economy rate of 8.40. That suggests there is some control once the ball gets older and spin or matchup bowling begins to matter more. Sunil Narine has still provided economy. Some of the middle-overs squeeze remains. The problem is that the good phase is too narrow. KKR lose too much too early and then ask the rest of the innings to repair what should never have been broken.

The batting has been a bigger failure than the injury story If the bowling deserves context, the batting deserves criticism. There is no honest way around that.

KKR’s batting has not been undermined by the Harshit-Akash-Pathirana-Mustafizur story in the same direct way. It has simply underperformed. Their 154.5 average score is not a fluke. It reflects a batting unit that has not imposed itself strongly enough in any sustained way. They have scored 927 runs in 598 legal balls, which gives them a run rate of 9.30. Their dot-ball percentage is 33.61%. More than 62% of their runs have come through boundaries.

Those numbers point to a clear problem. KKR are too dependent on release shots and not good enough at controlling the spaces between them. They are not building pressure through tempo. They are living off bursts. That can work in one innings. It does not sustain a season.

The individual returns tell a similar story. Angkrish Raghuvanshi leads them with 190 runs at a strike rate above 157. Ajinkya Rahane has 152. Cameron Green has 135. These are useful numbers. They are not rescue numbers. There is no batter in this lineup currently playing the kind of season that drags a struggling team upward. There is no central batting force consistently shaping games. KKR’s runs are arriving in pieces, not through command.

The phase splits sharpen the criticism. In the powerplay, KKR score at 9.31, which is not terrible on the surface, but their dot-ball percentage there is 43.60%. That means the innings is jerky. There are boundaries, but not enough control. In overs 7 to 11, they actually score at 10.40, which shows they are capable of building momentum. But then the pressure drops away. In overs 12 to 16, the rate falls to 8.55. At the death, where games are often defined, they are scoring only 9.06. That is not the profile of a side that can flirt with momentum without fully owning it.

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KKR do not control enough phases to win regularly This is the most important cricket point in the whole season. Good T20 teams do not need to dominate every phase. But they do need to own enough of them to build match control.

KKR are not doing that. With the ball, they are being smashed in the powerplay. With the bat, they are not finishing innings with enough force. Their best period is the first middle phase with the ball, but that alone cannot carry a team. Their batting has one decent burst in overs 7 to 11, but it does not flow into a full-innings surge. The result is a team that spends parts of matches reacting rather than shaping them.

That is why the season feels worse than a simple injury-hit campaign. Injury-hit teams usually still show one strong identity. They may bat brilliantly and bowl poorly. Or they may defend well even if they cannot post huge totals. KKR do not currently have that clarity. Their pace losses damaged the structure, but the batting has not provided a counterweight. Their best phase is too small. Their worst phase is too damaging. Everything in between feels unstable.

Unlucky, yes. But also genuinely bad The cleanest conclusion is not that KKR have been unlucky or bad. It is that they have been both, with bad cricket carrying the bigger share of the blame.

The injuries and absences are real and significant. Losing Harshit Rana and Akash Deep, starting without Pathirana, and then losing Mustafizur from the mix would hurt any squad. That context should not be erased. It is part of why KKR’s attack has looked improvised and why the powerplay has become such a problem.

But bottom-of-the-table teams without a win do not get there on squad issues alone. They get there because the cricket underneath the disruption is not strong enough. KKR’s batting has been too soft for too long. Their bowling has had one decent holding phase but too little authority elsewhere. Their senior players have not shaped enough matches. Their phase control has been weak. Their numbers do not suggest a good side awaiting restoration through the return of personnel. They suggest a struggling side whose flaws have been exposed faster because the safety net disappeared early.

They have had rotten luck. But they have also played rotten cricket. The injuries lowered the ceiling. The performances lowered the floor. And that is why they are at the bottom.