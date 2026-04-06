Looking for a comfy mattress to rest on? These picks I found are perfect for a good night's sleep

Sleep is one of the most quietly powerful parts of a home. In my work across interior design research, teaching, and residential planning, the bedroom often becomes the most personal space I design. Clients usually focus on colours, lighting, and storage first. The mattress rarely gets equal attention, yet it shapes how the body rests every single night. A calm bedroom with a supportive mattress reminds us that good sleep begins with thoughtful design and the right surface. (pexels.com) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

Over the years, I have seen a clear pattern. People sleep better when the mattress suits their body rather than a trend or brand name. Comfort is not universal. What feels perfect to one person may feel completely wrong to another. That is why choosing a mattress needs a bit of patience and self-awareness. A well-chosen one can change how your body wakes up every morning.

Importance of a good night's sleep • The body repairs itself during deep sleep. Muscles relax, tissues recover, and the spine settles into a neutral position.

• Clear sleep improves concentration. On days after restful nights, most people notice better focus and calmer decision-making.

• Consistent sleep supports mood balance. Poor sleep often leads to irritability and mental fatigue.

• The immune system functions better with regular rest, helping the body manage stress and everyday illness.

• Long-term sleep quality affects posture and physical comfort, especially for people spending hours at desks or commuting.

How to maintain your mattress maintenance: Tips to clean, rotate and extend the life of your mattress

What to keep in mind when looking for a comfortable mattress • Pay attention to spinal alignment. When I test a mattress, I lie down long enough to notice if my lower back feels supported.

• Firmness should match sleeping style. Side sleepers often need gentle cushioning, while back sleepers usually prefer slightly firmer support.

• Temperature matters more than people realise. If the mattress traps heat, sleep becomes restless through the night.

• Motion transfer can affect couples. A mattress that absorbs movement allows one person to turn without disturbing the other.

• Longevity and material quality matter. A mattress used daily should maintain its structure for years, not lose support after a short period.

Different types of mattresses you need to know about Over the years, I have realised that many people walk into a store and simply choose the mattress that feels soft for a few minutes. Comfort in a showroom can be misleading. A mattress should support the body for hours, not just during a quick trial.