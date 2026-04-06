Looking for a comfy mattress to rest on? These picks I found are perfect for a good night's sleep
A comfortable mattress shapes sleep quality, spinal support, and daily energy. Thoughtful selection can improve rest, comfort, and long-term well-being.
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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Sleep is one of the most quietly powerful parts of a home. In my work across interior design research, teaching, and residential planning, the bedroom often becomes the most personal space I design. Clients usually focus on colours, lighting, and storage first. The mattress rarely gets equal attention, yet it shapes how the body rests every single night.
Neha Ravi KhandelwalRead moreRead less
Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.
Career journey and experience
Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.
To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.
Subject expertise
With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.
In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.
Education and professional background
Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.
Editorial Philosophy
I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.
Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.
Career journey and experience
Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.
To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.
Subject expertise
With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.
In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.
Education and professional background
Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.
Editorial Philosophy
I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.
Over the years, I have seen a clear pattern. People sleep better when the mattress suits their body rather than a trend or brand name. Comfort is not universal. What feels perfect to one person may feel completely wrong to another. That is why choosing a mattress needs a bit of patience and self-awareness. A well-chosen one can change how your body wakes up every morning.
Importance of a good night's sleep
• The body repairs itself during deep sleep. Muscles relax, tissues recover, and the spine settles into a neutral position.
• Clear sleep improves concentration. On days after restful nights, most people notice better focus and calmer decision-making.
• Consistent sleep supports mood balance. Poor sleep often leads to irritability and mental fatigue.
• The immune system functions better with regular rest, helping the body manage stress and everyday illness.
• Long-term sleep quality affects posture and physical comfort, especially for people spending hours at desks or commuting.
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What to keep in mind when looking for a comfortable mattress
• Pay attention to spinal alignment. When I test a mattress, I lie down long enough to notice if my lower back feels supported.
• Firmness should match sleeping style. Side sleepers often need gentle cushioning, while back sleepers usually prefer slightly firmer support.
• Temperature matters more than people realise. If the mattress traps heat, sleep becomes restless through the night.
• Motion transfer can affect couples. A mattress that absorbs movement allows one person to turn without disturbing the other.
• Longevity and material quality matter. A mattress used daily should maintain its structure for years, not lose support after a short period.
Different types of mattresses you need to know about
Over the years, I have realised that many people walk into a store and simply choose the mattress that feels soft for a few minutes. Comfort in a showroom can be misleading. A mattress should support the body for hours, not just during a quick trial.
Memory foam mattress
Memory foam mattresses adapt to body shape using heat and pressure. The material gently cushions joints and reduces pressure points, which makes it popular among people seeking softer, body-hugging comfort during sleep.
Latex mattress
Latex mattresses offer responsive support with a slightly springy feel. They compress under weight yet return to shape quickly, which creates balanced comfort for sleepers who want cushioning without sinking deeply.
Innerspring mattress
Innerspring mattresses rely on a coil system placed inside the structure. The springs provide firm support while upper padding layers add comfort, resulting in a breathable mattress with a slightly bouncy surface.
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Hybrid mattress
Hybrid mattresses combine multiple materials, usually coils paired with foam or latex layers. This construction aims to balance cushioning and structural support, which many sleepers find comfortable for long nightly use.
Orthopaedic mattress
Orthopaedic mattresses focus on spinal alignment and posture support. The structure tends to be firmer than standard mattresses and is often chosen by people looking for extra back support.
Pocket spring mattress
Pocket spring mattresses contain individually wrapped springs placed inside fabric pockets. Each spring moves independently, allowing the mattress to respond to body weight more precisely and reduce sleep disturbance between partners.
Coir mattress
Coir mattresses use natural coconut fibre as their primary material. The surface usually feels firm and airy, which makes this option popular in warmer climates where airflow helps maintain sleeping comfort.
Mattress types at a glance
|Mattress Type
|Key Material
|Feel
|Support Level
|Best For
|Memory Foam
|Viscoelastic foam
|Soft and contouring
|Medium to high pressure relief
|Side sleepers and people with joint discomfort
|Latex
|Natural or synthetic latex
|Responsive with gentle bounce
|Balanced support
|Sleepers wanting cushioning without deep sink
|Innerspring
|Metal coil system with padding
|Firm with light bounce
|Structured support
|People who prefer traditional mattresses
|Hybrid
|Coils with foam or latex layers
|Balanced comfort
|Combination support
|Couples and mixed sleeping positions
|Orthopaedic
|Dense foam or supportive layers
|Firm
|Strong spinal support
|People looking for extra back support
|Pocket Spring
|Individually wrapped springs
|Supportive with controlled movement
|Targeted support
|Couples wanting reduced motion transfer
|Coir
|Coconut fibre core
|Firm and breathable
|Stable support
|Sleepers who prefer firm surfaces and cooler airflow
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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.Read More