How to maintain your mattress maintenance: Tips to clean, rotate and extend the life of your mattress

Are you familiar with that feeling you get when a mattress starts dipping or feeling uneven, especially when a new one costs a fair bit? The funny part is that the mattress is rarely the problem. The real issue usually comes from small everyday habits. We polish the bed with crisp sheets and cute cushions while the mattress sits underneath, waiting for a bit of attention. Once you know what keeps it healthy, the whole thing feels far less mysterious and far easier to manage. A few simple ways to maintain mattress can stop early wear and tear, and keep your sleep setup feeling fresh. Fresh bedding, soft light and a well-maintained mattress create a tidy setting that feels inviting, restful and ready for a comfortable night.(Ai Generated)

To build this guide, we turned to Mr G Shankar Ramm, Managing Director of Peps Industries Pvt Ltd, who has spent years studying how mattresses behave in real homes.

Mattress rotation keeps the surface balanced

Rotation is one of those tiny habits that quietly shape how long your mattress stays supportive. When HT ShopNow asked Mr G Shankar Ramm for his take, he made it clear that rotation is not optional if you want a long-lasting surface. “Rotate the mattress one hundred and eighty degrees every two to three months.”

Tips on how to rotate a mattress effectively:

• Spread your weight across the full surface so one spot never feels overworked.

• Keep a regular rotation rhythm so the mattress wears evenly throughout the year.

• Flip double-sided models every 6 months to let each side rest and regain shape.

• Lift the mattress evenly to protect the springs and foam inside.

• Use slight angled shifts for single side sleepers to soften early impressions.

Choose the base material of your mattress wisely

A mattress can only perform as well as the base beneath it. Shankar says, “The mattress may sag prematurely due to any unevenness or weakness in its base.” Once the base is aligned and sturdy, every rotation effort starts working the way it should.

Everyday habits that keep your mattress clean and fresh

Daily care shapes how your mattress feels far more than most people expect. When HT ShopNow asked Mr G Shankar Ramm about this, he pointed out that simple habits often make the biggest difference in cleanliness, comfort and long-term durability.

“A mattress protector serves to protect against sweat, spills, dust, and allergens.”

Points to keep in mind:

• Use a protective cover to keep moisture, stains and dust away from the core material.

• Maintain steady room humidity to protect both fabric and foam from damage.

• Change sheets weekly to stop oils and dirt from seeping into the surface layers.

• Air the mattress for a few minutes during sheet changes to release trapped warmth.

• Keep pets off the bed to avoid scratches, pressure points and fabric wear.

A steady routine makes a bigger difference than most people imagine. A few minutes of mattress care every couple of months slows down early wear, helps the mattress keep its shape and brings more comfort back into each night.

Similar articles for you

5 vegetables you can grow in your balcony this winter: How to harvest fresh spinach and methi in 30 days

How to use wallpapers instead of paint to elevate your home's walls: Tips from a decor expert

How to style a throw blanket: Ideas to add instant cosy vibes at home during winter

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.